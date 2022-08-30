Here are the results of the 2022 Senior Club Championships at Champlain Country Club. In the Senior Division (Ages 50-59), John Duffy was first with a 75, followed by Joe Lamica with a 76. In the Super Senior Division (Ages 60-69), Tom McDonald and Richard "Bert" Berthiaume tied for first with 73s. Ed Murphy and Greg Quilliam tied for second with 74s. In the Super-Super Senior Division (Ages 70-Up), well as Gomer Pyle would often say, "Just amazin', amazin', amazin', amazin',"; is the only way to describe Bob Svenson's win. He will be 87 in October, and he shot a cool 73, to beat out Geno Bombardier, who shot 79.
