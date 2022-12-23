ST. ALBANS — Pelkey’s Archery hosted the Bucky Classic Tournament on Dec. 16-17 in honor of the late Robert “Bucky” Lapan Sr., avid archer and friend of Pelkey’s.
Affiliated with the National Field Archery Association, this tournament marks the start of the competitive indoor archery season in Vermont, which will run through the winter months until mid-April.
Upcoming tournaments include the Frostbite 450, to be held at Pelkey’s Archery on Saturday, Jan. 7. Call Pelkey’s Archery for more information or to enter the tournament.
Pelkey’s Archery hosts Vermont’s only Junior Olympic Archery Development program for ages 5-20, as well as the Pelkey’s Archery Road Team and Junior Road Team. All three shooting times at the tournament were nearly filled with JOAD students.
In addition, many of the competitors in each line were adults and youth who participate in Pelkey’s Archery’s Winter Leagues.
For more information about the JOAD program or archery leagues at Pelkey’s Archery, contact John Fleury at Pelkey’s Archery: (802) 524-2582 or at john@pelkeysarchery.com.
For the Bucky Classic, the highest score is 300. Any X’s in the center of the target, or inner/outer X’s are counted towards the final score.
The top scoring participants in each of the divisions were as follows:
All Cub Classes (under 12 years old) shoot at 9 meters.
Cub Recurve Female:
First Place: Lily Howard (Fairfax), 181, 5 X’s, 4 I/O X’s
Cub Recurve Male:
First Place: William Ochs (Milton), 202, 2 X’s, 2 I/O X’s
Cub Compound Female:
First Place: Isabelle Frechette (St. Albans), 199, 5 X’s, 3 I/O X’s
Cub Compound Male:
First Place: Aiden Pfiitze (Hartford, NY), 288, 24 X’s, 15 I/O X’s
Youth Classes (ages 12 – 14) shoot at 18 meters.
Youth Recurve Male:
First Place: Alex Harlow (Milton), 212, 4 X’s, 3 I/O X’s
Youth Compound Female:
First Place: Emma French (Milton), 288, 29 X’s, 19 I/O X’s
Youth Compound Male:
First Place: Jonas Wagner (St. Albans), 251, 11 X’s, 4 I/O X’s
Young Adult Classes (ages 15 – 17) shoot at 18 meters.
Young Adult Recurve Female:
First Place: Jacqueline Rodriguez (St. Albans), 235, 1 X’s, 3 I/O X’s
Young Adult Recurve Male:
First Place: Archer Strauss (Essex), 227, 4 X’s, 1 I/O X’s
Young Adult Compound Female:
First Place: Olivia Kissinger (Fairfax), 299, 15 X’s, 16 I/O X’s
Young Adult Compound Male:
First Place: Michael McNall (St. Albans), 299, 39 X’s, 26 I/O X’s
All of the following Classes shoot at 18 meters.
Adult Recurve Female:
First Place: Whitney Williams (Charlotte), 294, 26 X’s, 10 I/O X’s
Adult Compound Female:
First Place: Kim Berteau (Williston), 293, 28 X’s, 7 I/O X’s
Adult Compound Male:
First Place: Isaac Sullivan (St. Albans), 300, 50 X’s, 61 I/O X’s
Senior Compound Male:
First Place: John Berleau (Williston), 300, 48 X’s, 23 I/O X’s
