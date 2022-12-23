Weather Alert

...Difficult Travel Conditions Likely for Evening Commute... An area of moderate to briefly heavy precipitation is expected to lift into the Champlain Valley and much of Vermont through 7 pm. Temperatures are currently above freezing so the precipitation will start out as rain. However, a sharp drop in temperatures is still expected this afternoon and evening as a strong cold front crosses the region. This will cause any rain to quickly change to snow and freeze any water standing on roadways. The snow may be briefly heavy at times, reducing visibility to below 1 mile and producing a dusting to a couple inches of accumulation. Motorists are urged to remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions through this evening. Roads that appear wet may in fact be icy, and sharp reductions in visibility are likely. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions... Temperatures are above freezing, but sharply colder temperatures following the snow will cause any water or slush to quickly freeze on roads and sidewalks. Untreated surfaces will become extremely slippery and offer little or no traction. Reduced speeds and greater distance between vehicles is advised.