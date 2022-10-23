High School playoffs begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25; here’s a look at the first round of boys' and girls' soccer playoffs. All soccer games play at 3 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
D1
No. 5 Essex hosts No. 12 BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites on Wednesday, Oct. 26
D2
No. 2 Middlebury hosts No. 15 MVU Thunderbirds on Wednesday, Oct. 26
D3
No. 4 Enosburg hosts No. 13 Paine Mountain Marauders on Wednesday, Oct. 26
No. 7 BFA-Fairfax hosts No. 10 Hazen on Oct. 26
D4
No. 7 Richford Falcons hosts No. 10 Danville on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Girls’ soccer
D1
No. 6 Burlington hosts No. 11 BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
D2
No. 6 Missisquoi Valley Union hosts No. 11 Mount Abraham on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
No. 4 Spaulding hosts No. 13 Enosburg on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
D3
No. 2 BFA-Fairfax hosts No. 15 Thetford on Tuesday, Oct 25.
D4
No. 4 Richford Rockets hosts No. 13 Craftsbury on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
