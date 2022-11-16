Congratulations to the athletes from the Enosburg, BFA-Fairfax, and Richford boys varsity soccer teams who received Mountain Division All-League Honors for the 2022 season.

Player of the year nominations:

Danny Antillon 

Landon Paulson

First Team

Enosburg: Landon Paulson, Danny Antillon, Silas Kane, and Peter Stiebris

BFA-Fairfax: Braden Mathieu and Luca Chayer 

Richford: Jonas Lagasse 

Second Team

BFA-Fairfax: Wyatt Magnan, Isaiah Burns, and Jackson Wimette 

Enosburg: Ian Ross 

Richford: Carter Blaney and Will Steinhour 

Honorable Mention

BFA-Fairfax: James Benjamin

Enosburg: Michael Murphy and Seth Peloubet

Richford: Dalton Raymo, Elia Varisco, and Oliver Pike 

All-State 

Enosburg

Landon Paulson

Danny Antillon

Silas Kane

BFA-Fairfax

Braden Mathieu

Luca Chayer

 

