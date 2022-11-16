Congratulations to the athletes from the Enosburg, BFA-Fairfax, and Richford boys varsity soccer teams who received Mountain Division All-League Honors for the 2022 season.
Congratulations to the athletes from the Enosburg, BFA-Fairfax, and Richford boys varsity soccer teams who received Mountain Division All-League Honors for the 2022 season.
Player of the year nominations:
Danny Antillon
Landon Paulson
First Team
Enosburg: Landon Paulson, Danny Antillon, Silas Kane, and Peter Stiebris
BFA-Fairfax: Braden Mathieu and Luca Chayer
Richford: Jonas Lagasse
Second Team
BFA-Fairfax: Wyatt Magnan, Isaiah Burns, and Jackson Wimette
Enosburg: Ian Ross
Richford: Carter Blaney and Will Steinhour
Honorable Mention
BFA-Fairfax: James Benjamin
Enosburg: Michael Murphy and Seth Peloubet
Richford: Dalton Raymo, Elia Varisco, and Oliver Pike
All-State
Enosburg
Landon Paulson
Danny Antillon
Silas Kane
BFA-Fairfax
Braden Mathieu
Luca Chayer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.