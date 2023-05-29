D1 Girls lacrosse
No. 8 BFA-St. Albans girls lacrosse hosts No. 9 Mount Mansfield on Tuesday, May 30 at Collins Perley Complex.
Boys lacrosse
D1
No. 7 BFA-St. Albans travels to No. 2 Champlain Valley Union on Friday, June 2, for a 4:30 start.
D3
No. 5 BFA-Fairfax travels to No. 4 Randolph on Wednesday, May 31, for a 4:30 start.
