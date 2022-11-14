2022 VSCA All-State soccer selections
Boys soccer
DIVISION 1
Corbin Schreindorfer: BFA-St. Albans Forward
DIVISION 3
Luca Chayer: BFA-Fairfax 2023 Midfield
Braden Mathieu: BFA-Fairfax 2023 Forward
Danny Antillion: Enosburg 2023 Midfield
Silas Kane: Enosburg 2023 GK
Landon Paulson: Enosburg 2024 Forward
Girls soccer
Division 2
Ava Hubbard: Missisquoi 2023 Midfield
DIVISION 3
Raegan Decker: BFA-Fairfax 2023 Midfield
Ava Ardovino: BFA-Fairfax 2025 Forward
