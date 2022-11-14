2022 VSCA All-State soccer selections

Boys soccer

DIVISION 1

Corbin Schreindorfer: BFA-St. Albans Forward

DIVISION 3

Luca Chayer: BFA-Fairfax 2023 Midfield

Braden Mathieu: BFA-Fairfax 2023 Forward

Danny Antillion: Enosburg 2023 Midfield

Silas Kane: Enosburg 2023 GK

Landon Paulson: Enosburg 2024 Forward

Girls soccer

Division 2

Ava Hubbard: Missisquoi 2023 Midfield

DIVISION 3

Raegan Decker: BFA-Fairfax 2023 Midfield

Ava Ardovino: BFA-Fairfax 2025 Forward 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation