Devyn Gleason and Seth Richards each received first team recognition for the 2022 Boys Volleyball All-State team.

 Ruthie Laroche

Congratulations to the members of the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites and Enosburg Hornets on their 2022 All-State recognitions!

First team:

BFA-St. Albans: Seth Richards, middle.

Enosburg: Devyn Gleason, hitter

Second team:

BFA-St. Albans: Justin Munger, hitter.

Third team:

BFA-St. Albans: Andrew Yates, hitter.

