Athletes from MVU competed at the Essex Invitational on Saturday. We've got the highlights from that event (top 10 finishers), but if you'd like to see more, visit Athletic.net for the full results.
Mens results
100 Meters
7. 10 Jarrett Beauregard 11.62 PR
400 Meters
8. 12 Jordan Bourdeau 54.30 PR
16. 12 Nathaniel Peters 55.65 PR
High Jump
10. 12 Nathaniel Peters 1.60m
Long Jump
6. 12 Jordan Bourdeau 6.07 PR
10. 10 Jarrett Beauregard 5.63m
Triple Jump
1. 12 Jordan Bourdeau 12.44m
Girls results
800 Meters
1. 11 Ruth Brueckner 2:21.42 PR
4x100 Relay
1 Erika Nichols
Kali Favreau-Ward
Arianna Bourdeau
Ruth Brueckner 55.42a
Javelin - 600g
5. 9 Alexandra Bourdeau 24.76m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.