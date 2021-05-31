Ruthie Brueckner.jpeg

Ruth Brueckner of MVU leads the pack in the 800m at the Essex Invitational last week. She ran on to secure the win for MVU. 

 Bob Dunkle

Athletes from MVU competed at the Essex Invitational on Saturday. We've got the highlights from that event (top 10 finishers), but if you'd like to see more, visit Athletic.net for the full results. 

Mens results

100 Meters

7. 10 Jarrett Beauregard 11.62 PR

400 Meters

8. 12 Jordan Bourdeau 54.30 PR

16. 12 Nathaniel Peters 55.65 PR

High Jump

10. 12 Nathaniel Peters 1.60m

Long Jump

6. 12 Jordan Bourdeau 6.07 PR

10. 10 Jarrett Beauregard 5.63m

Triple Jump

1. 12 Jordan Bourdeau 12.44m

Girls results

800 Meters

1. 11 Ruth Brueckner 2:21.42 PR

4x100 Relay

1 Erika Nichols

Kali Favreau-Ward

Arianna Bourdeau

Ruth Brueckner 55.42a

Javelin - 600g

5. 9 Alexandra Bourdeau 24.76m

