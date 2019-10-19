RICHFORD — Mike and Tracey Hemond and their family were living the life of every sports parent in Franklin County. They had kids to get to practices, games to attend, and teams to coach.
On September 28, 2006, everything changed. Mike, a lineman for Vermont Electric Cooperative, suffered a near-fatal accident that left him severely burned and cost him both of his legs.
Since that day he’s had years of surgeries and therapy as he’s gone through various stages of recovery.
While some may have chosen a life of privacy, Mike and Tracey have gladly shared their story with those who will listen.
“I want to let everyone know that just because you have a disability, whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional, it should never stop you from doing the things you love,” said Mike.
“You may have to make some adjustments from the way you used to do things, but it definitely can be done if you put your mind to it. Never give up!”
￼A lover of sport, Mike had coached and helped coach soccer, basketball, and baseball at Richford Junior Senior High School (RJSHS).
Mike, as soon as he was able, returned to the sidelines at Richford high. His return was met with big smiles from the athletes at the school.
Mike coached middle school basketball in 2018, and he’s looking forward to returning to coaching this winter.
“I have coached elementary, middle school, and varsity sports. I don’t think it matters what level you coach; you can make a difference in someone’s life,” said Mike.
“That’s my goal now — to make a difference, to maybe inspire someone to do something they thought couldn’t do, and to always give 100 percent!”
New doors have also opened for him, and he’s enjoying the opportunity to share his story to an even broader audience.
“He thinks he’s found his calling,” said Tracy with a smile, “and people relate to him.
“He’s not just a speaker who was hired, he’s living this every day--he’s standing in front of them and they can ask him questions.”
The speaking engagements really began a few years ago when Mike was invited to RJSHS and spoke to the students there.
“The kids were crying, he had a standing ovation, and he had a huge impact,” said Tracey. “He was their coach, someone they knew.”
Since that time the Hemonds have traveled to schools and electric companies, some close to home and some out of state, to share their story.
The two work together, telling the story of the accident, of the recovery, and of the life they’ve built since the accident.
Mike tells about his years in high school, his time in the Navy, and his work at the power company, pre and post-accident.
In the background, a video plays a sequence of photos that Tracey took during Mike’s lengthy recovery.
“Everyone sees him standing up there, and he looks perfectly fine,” said Tracy. “They can see his prosthetics, but they don’t see everything else that happened to him.”
At the end of the presentation, the Hemonds accept questions.
“People ask about everything! They want to know what he can do and how it affected our family,” said Tracy.
Tracey admires the positive attitude Mike has maintained throughout the process, the attitude that’s made it possible for him to help others.
“He never once said ‘why me?’ He knew he had to pick up and move on,” said Tracey.
Mike’s story is a powerful one and those who have suffered similar accidents are encouraged by his success.
“Mike’s doctors have even reached out and asked him to talk other amputees and their spouses,” said Tracey. “Pay it forward--that’s what we’ve tried to do. So many people were there for us when we needed support.”
Mike and Tracey are open to doing more speaking, and they’ve got a lot to say that applies to students and athletes.
“It’s not just about safety,” said Tracey. “It’s about overcoming, and it applies to everyone.”
Today the Hemonds still spend time at ball fields in Franklin County watching their daughter and the many exchange students they’ve hosted over the years.
New, waterproof prosthetics have given Mike the ability to swim, and a sugar house has provided hours of time for him to enjoy his friends and family.
Life will never be as it was before that day in September, but Mike and Tracey are grateful for all that they have and for each day they have to share with their loved ones.
Mike had wise words, born of first-hand experience, for those who have struggled, or are struggling, with anything in life.
“If I could give any advice: look forward and not behind you,” said Mike. “It’s not going to do you any good to look back.
“My life isn’t easy. It’s honestly a daily struggle, but what’s my alternative? I will choose the struggle everyday! Life is what you make it.”