ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets boys basketball teams fell just short in Wednesday's matchup against the Hazen Wildcats. With time expiring, the Hornets attempted a three at the buzzer while down two, but the shot missed, giving Hazen the 45-43 win.
Hazen struck first, sinking two free-throws, but the Ethan Hogaboom responded quickly with a post layup for the Hornets. Enosburg traded buckets back and forth with Hazen in the first quarter. Scoring from Gavin Combs, Shea Howrigan, Silas Kane, and Daniel Antillon fueled the Hornet offense early.
As the second quarter began 12-10, in favor of Enosburg, a quick drive and dish to Wyatt Boyce got the Hornets off to a hot start. Foul line jumpers continued to fall for Antillon, and Howrigan continued driving well to the basket. Although they had momentum, threes from Hazen set them on a run, putting the Wildcats up 18-22 at halftime.
Hazen started the second half off hot, scoring from all areas of the court. Devyn Gleason nailed three three-point shots in a row to give the Hornets life in the waning minutes of the third quarter, including a buzzer-beater to end the third.
The game was close heading into the fourth quarter. Foul-line jump shots from Antillion and Kane earned cheers from the Hornet faithful, and brought Enosburg within six points of Hazen. Gleason knocked down a pair of free throws, while Howrigan showed up on both sides of the ball. An integral charge, a steal, and two fast-break scores from Howrigan narrowed the Wildcats' lead to two. Gleason continued to dominate the second half, knocking down a pull-up jumper in the key to tie the game. Despite those efforts, Hazen responded very quickly with a layup of their own, which sealed the victory.
Hornets Coach Chad Lovellette spoke of the contest, "The goal is the get better and be smarter. Shot selection sometimes isn't our strongest thing, but at least this year, we have more than eight games to figure it out. The positive is that they (Hazen) got themselves a good lead in the second half, and we didn't give up. "
Leading Scorers: Gleason (13), Antillion (10), Kane (8), Howrigan (4), Combs (4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.