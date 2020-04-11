ST. ALBANS — Bobwhite hockey player Caden Hart left Gutterson Fieldhouse on March 11th with a state title in hand. He also left knowing he may have played the final competitive hockey game of his career.
He couldn't have asked for a better way to end his high school hockey career. Hart netted his first varsity hat trick in the state championship game, helping to propel the Bobwhites to a 4-1 victory over the Stowe Raiders.
The day after the DI state championship, Hart received a call from Anthony Langevin, head coach of the Bay State Bobcats, a North American 3 Hockey League Hockey team out of Holyoke, MA.
"After the championship game, the coach reached out to me and asked me if I wanted to play junior hockey, and after hearing the details, I accepted the offer," said Hart.
"To be honest, I wasn't planning on playing hockey at all after the championship game. I was planning on training to become an electrician. I looked into this, and it was just what I wanted."
Langevin has prior experience with Hart, who he coached with the Northern Vermont Wildcats summer hockey league.
The Bobcats' preseason will begin on September 7th, and the season will run until the end of March. The Bobcats will play roughly 60 games and travel around the country.
Hart will be playing with, and against, players who range in age range from 17-21.
"I'll be working and hitting the gym as much as I can to put on some size. There will be some pretty big boys on the team and on the teams we face."
The Bobcats will be on the ice multiple times a day and play games on the weekends. Hart will be living with a host family, working, and playing hockey.
"I've committed for a year, and hopefully, a college will pick me up," said Hart, noting he wouldn't be opposed to another year.
"This offer changed my entire plan in a couple of minutes. I was shocked, it all happened so fast, and now I have another year of hockey," said Hart. "I'm only young once."