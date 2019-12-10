ST. ALBANS — The three E’s were essential elements in the motivational speech guest speaker William Harris shared with student-athletes on Monday afternoon at the Collins Perley Complex.
Harris encouraged Comets and Bobwhites alike to embrace opportunities, to know that effort is everything, and to remember that their energy is powerful.
“Embrace opportunities in class, in games, and at practice,” said Harris. “Don’t take for granted that you have this education available to you.”
“We can put up banners, but it’s about building changes for life. What can you do every day to put your footprint in BFA?”
When it came to effort, Harris spoke with passion.
“You’ve got to be all in; effort is everything. Everyone can’t be great, but you can become good at what you do through hard work.
“No team banner has ever been hung based on the efforts of one athlete,” said Harris, “and remember that energy is crucial to personal and team success.”
Harris recalled the final game of his high school career.
“I remember going into the locker room and taking off that number 32 jersey for the last time. I cried because it was over. What does this experience mean to you?”
The proud tradition of BFA athletics was also part of the conversation. Harris encouraged older athletes to keep that alive in their interactions with younger players.
“Seniors, you need to be sharing with underclassman, and you need to support the youth,” said Harris. “They will eventually wear BFA on their chest.”
Harris encouraged student-athletes to live lives full of respect--self-respect and respect for all the people in their lives.
“If we understood respect,” said Harris, “bullying wouldn’t be an issue.”
“No more excuses. The biggest test you take every day is the mirror test. You don’t know how special and important you are.”
Student-athletes were encouraged to reach out to non-athletes and build relationships with all sorts of people at their school.
“You can help make your school a safer and better place,” said Harris.
Harris didn’t pull any punches when he tackled the issue of social media.
“Social media is used and abused. If you have nothing good to say, don’t hit send,” said Harris. “Stop ripping each other apart. Strive to be the best student, teammate, and person you can be.”
When it came to coaches, Harris shared more from his own life.
“Every coach taught me something about life,” said Harris. “It’s all about life skills, and you won’t like all of it. Do what is necessary to be winners in athletics and also in life.”
“Buy into what coaches are teaching, they want to help you succeed,” reminded Harris. “Your time on athletic teams isn’t ‘me’ time. It’s BFA time.”
As the students sat in rapt attention, Harris spoke of another issue young people face--peer pressure.
“Athletes, learn how to challenge your peers,” said Harris. “To make a difference, you have to be willing to be different.
Harris challenged BFA athletes to be loyal to one another, to their coaches and the school.
“Be there for the team; life is a three-step process. Where we began, where we are now, and where we want to go.”
Looking out over the students, Harris raised his voice and spoke words every student benefits from hearing.
“Learn how to love yourselves. Focus on that. You’ll have time for all sorts of relationships in your lives, but you need to learn to love the person in the mirror.”
Harris has been speaking to young people for a decade.
“I’m always looking for opportunities to speak,” said Harris. “I want to challenge our youth--help them to become better people.”
Harris attended Westchester Christian High School, where he played basketball and was named an All American.
After high school, he went to Southern Tech University in Marietta, Georgia, on a ‘full ride’ but suffered a career-ending accident on January 15, 1981.
“I got into coaching, clinics, camps, and I also started speaking,” said Harris. “I’ve been blessed with a gift, and I try to give back.”
“The biggest gift in the world,” said Harris, “is when a kid tells me I made them feel good and gave them a lot to think about.”