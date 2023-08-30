The MVU Thunderbirds girls' varsity soccer team opens their season on the road on Friday, Sept. 1 and at home on Sept. 5 at 4:30 p.m. against Milton; you'll see many familiar faces in 2023 and plenty of new ones.
Q&A with coach Roy Adams
Who's returning from last season? Our goalie Shanielle Unwin is back for her senior season; we also return Alex Bourdeau, Kerrie Campbell, Lilianna Fournier, Avery Guyette, Josie McGuire, Abby Wilcox, Aleigha Wilson, and Aleshia Davis.
Who's new to the team this year? Molly Gagne, Brooke Rainville, Sierra Reynolds, and Emily Airoldi are all new to the team as seniors, but they've played for MVU before. New additions are freshmen Ava Howe and Madison Longway, and sophomore Kelsey Paradee, and junior goalie Lizi Bourdeau and junior Dora Gagne.
What are your goals for the season? We graduated seven seniors who've been with me all four years, so it's a rebuilding year. I've got really good expectations for the new players coming in. Half the team is new, and I think many of them will get a lot of minutes. I've got a lot of speed, and that will help the program. They're workhorses; they don't give up, and I'm excited for the season. They've stepped up, and I think they're ready for the challenge.
Avery Guyette is stepping up into Ava Hubbard's position, and she's doing a great job. I know she can handle it. Shanielle was Keeper of the Year for the Mountain Division, so I know I have a good goalie. Lizi is our backup, and she'll be starting in the first two regular games while Shanielle is away. Both goalies looked good in our scrimmage against Enosburg.
Who's the new coach of the MVU girls' JV team? Maddie Conley is coaching the JV team this year; she assisted me with JV softball and did a phenomenal job. I didn't hesitate to take her on as my assistant with soccer. She's a go-getter and will do whatever it takes to help the team. She was willing to take on the role of head coach of the JV team; she's up for the challenge, and I think she'll do a fine job. She loves the game, and I'll help her and the JV team as much as I can.
