Endicott College and BFA St. Albans graduate (Class of 2020) Taylor Yates is a double major in Accounting and Sports Management, and this year he's also back on the diamond.
After missing his senior year of high school baseball and Legion Baseball due to COVID-19 cancelation, Yates figured his playing days were over, but life has a way of surprising us, especially when we're willing to get out of our comfort zone.
Q&A with Taylor Yates
Why did you decide to play college baseball this year? I didn't try out my freshman year because of COVID, and I hadn't picked up a ball in a year. I'd convinced myself I wasn't going to be able to make the Endicott team with that long of a break. I'd talked myself out of playing college sports and focusing on academics. I played Legion baseball last summer, and I fell in love with the game again. My Legion coach Josh Laroche, my teammates, and my parents convinced me to give it a shot and see what happened.
I came out for the fall season and practiced and played with the team. The coach made cuts throughout the fall season based on how we played. I ended the fall season with a zero ERA after 10 innings, and that was a positive experience for me.
How has the spring season been going? The preseason didn't go as I planned; I tried to change up a few grips for my pitches so people couldn't pick it up as quickly. That threw off my performance, but I've been working on that. In the last few practices, I've felt that's getting back to where it was. We've got a great team, and all 48 players are excellent. This is my time to wait, and eventually, I'll earn my spot. I'm excited about what's to come.
What have you enjoyed about being on this team? Freshman year, because of COVID, I couldn't make that many connections. Being able to get to know some of these kids who will probably be my best friends forever is awesome. Ian Parent from CVU, who I played against all through high school, is also on the team. We knew each other, but I never expected to play baseball with him. It's been cool to get to know him and play with him. The people have been the best part of the experience. On a weekend doubleheader, we're together from 6 am to 7 pm. Everyone gets along well, we have fun, and it's a great atmosphere to be around.
What stands out to you about the transition from high school to college? The time we put into baseball compared to high school is so much different. We've got a turf field, and we've been outside since February. We never had a weight lifting program as a team in high school, and now we're in the gym three or four days a week with our lift group. Everyone wants to be here and wants to be successful. They all put the effort in, no matter what it takes, and being around that's so rewarding.
What did you bring from high school and Legion that have been helpful at the college level? Throughout high school and Legion, I've gotten a lot of tips about pitching that I think about here. At one point in high school, when I went into my leg kick, my toe would be up. I remember coach telling me to point my toe to the ground for balance. I worked on that throughout those seasons and now they've become natural to me. Every time I do those things, I recall that moment.
In Legion, every year, there'd be a new group of people because of the age limits, and that helped me to become more of a leader. Last summer, I was one of the older kids on the team, and I learned how to work with the first-year players--how a practice is run, how game day is done. This year, I was the first-year kid, and that's helped me figure out how to handle things as a first-year player in college.
Have you enjoyed your college coaches? I love my coaches. They're both super competitive. Coach (Bryan) Haley has a crazy side, and he wants the best for us. He's willing to work with you, but he has strict standards, and if you don't stick to them, he'll call you out. Coach O (Harry Oringer), who played for Coach Haley, brings the same mindset. I love talking to him.
Do you have any tips for younger players? The main thing I've taken away is to have confidence in yourself. I didn't play my freshman year because I didn't think I'd make it. Other people had confidence and encouraged me to go for it. I think it's important to take some risks, have confidence in yourself, and try something you might think you can't do. I took that risk, and it's taken me this far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.