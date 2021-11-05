I can't help but think of tea when I talk about the Bigelow Range, but the only beverage we found at the summit was a mostly empty bottle of Knob Creek stashed in the crumbling foundation of the fire tower (I'd like to know the story behind that bottle.)
The Bigelows form a ridge along the southwestern side of Flagstaff Lake; Carrabassett Valley is nestled below their western flank. That beautiful ridge provides breathtaking views of the surrounding wilderness area, the Bigelow Preserve, and Sugarloaf Mountain.
When you've been hiking for three days in some of New England's most rugged terrain, it can take your breath away in more ways than one! We tackled the tallest Bigelow first, climbing the Firewarden's Trail through a bright, autumn wood and ascending an extraordinary number of stone steps to get there.
When we broke the treeline, it was hard not to gasp. Even though we'd spent the last three days soaking in epic autumn views, this was off the charts. The trees were the brightest we'd seen and contrasted with nearby sparkling blue lakes and ponds--they were absolutely radiant.
The ups and downs of a ridge walk, literally. The main peaks in the Bigelow Range, West, Avery, and the Horns, are looped into a gorgeous 12-mile hike with plenty of elevation to get your heart pumping. We reached Avery just in time to meet Lily, a friendly black lab who licked the lens of Adam's GoPro. I hope that makes the video.
From Avery, we descended into a col or a depression between two peaks. I've learned not to get too optimistic with Adam when we start losing elevation. Do you know how many times I've said, "No, I don't think we lose a whole lot of elevation"? Famous last words. What goes down often must go up on a ridge walk.
After hiking to the Horn (Adam was probably ready to hit me in the back of the neck with a tranquilizer dart when I suggested we hike that one), we descended to Horn Pond. We'd caught views of the pond while on the Horn, and I was eager to see it up close.
The hills are alive...with canines. We'd been away from home for four days, and I was missing my dogs. The Bigelows were bursting with dogs, and I lost count of how many we saw on the trail. Most of them were exceedingly friendly, and I was told I could pet them. That's a win! A fluffy dog greeted us on the shores of Horn Pond; I thought about how much our lab Yadi would love to swim in that clear, cool water. The last four days had been amazing, but I figured I was about ready to go home and pet my own dogs.
