GEORGIA - Hannah Letourneau, a 2018 graduate of Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans closed out her college soccer career at Clarkson University with an All-Conference Liberty League All-Star Team second-team recognition.
Q&A with Hannah Letourneau
How special was it to receive the Liberty League recognition? I was fortunate enough to make second team, and I was so grateful. It's nice to get that recognition after four years of hard work. Two of our freshmen were named to honorable mention, and I look forward to watching them grow.
What was it like playing on the team as an upperclassman? We missed games my junior year; I was a captain, and I learned from our senior captain that season. It was a nice learning step to take a leadership role as a senior this year. We had four seniors this year, and we all took a leadership role.
How did you help younger players adjust to college soccer? Our freshmen and sophomores had never played a college soccer game, and we understood that some of the freshmen missed some of their high school seasons as well. As upperclassmen, we wanted to be super welcoming. We had a lot of younger players who came in and made an impact on the games.
What was it like playing your final college season? Soccer has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. It's taught me determination, drive, and persistence, and I'll take those skills with me to grad school. Being a college athlete demands good time management and teamwork, and I love being part of a team. You're around people with the same mindset and goals who care about you and know what you're going through.
What will you remember about playing soccer at Clarkson University? No one is getting paid to play at the D3 level. We play because we love the game, want to be there, and put the work in, and I think that's really important. You spend so much time practicing, and when you get in a game and show off what you've learned, it's so rewarding.
Do you have any memories on the field that stand out from your senior year? On Oct. 5, we played St. Lawrence, our rivals, and it's a super big game. We came off two double-overtime ties--that's playing 110 minutes in both games. We scored early against St. Lawrence, but they tied it up. We went into double overtime and ended up winning. That was only the second time Clarkson had beaten them in history. It was so exciting, and Everyone rushed the field!
What do you cherish from your years at BFA-St. Albans? BFA had a really good culture and taught me about playing with a team, being competitive, and working hard. We trusted each other on and off the field. It was awesome to play with girls I grew up with and with new girls. Jenn McCracken, who played at Plattsburgh State, and I grew up together and played together through elementary, high school, and club teams. It's awesome to see how those relationships grow. It provided me with my best friend, and I'm super grateful for that.
What did you enjoy about playing for Clarkson? I liked that it was so close that my family could come to watch me play. In college, you don't see them every day, so it's even better when you get to see them at a game. Knowing they made the drive because they supported and loved me meant so much.
What were some of your thoughts as the season came to a close? I play for my dad; he coached me all growing up. To go to college and make an impact is a connection to him. Every time I stepped on that field, I knew I was there to play for myself and for that connection I had with my dad growing up. It was bittersweet when the last whistle blew. Playing at Clarkson was the best four years, and I wouldn't trade it.
