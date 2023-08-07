Photographer Greg Bessette spends many summer evenings at Centennial Field, where he's photographed baseball teams at Burlington's iconic stadium for over two decades. He's captured some incredible moments and made lasting memories with his son Evan.
Q&A with Greg Bessette
How did you get started taking photos at Centennial? Around the year 2003 I started taking pictures of the Vermont Expos’ pitchers for pitching coach Craig Bjornson (who went on to be an MLB bullpen coach and is now with the Atlanta Braves AAA Minor League Team), so he could analyze their windups. During the 2014 season, I went to the park and took photos and gave a CD to the General Manager of the Lake Monsters. He was interested and asked me to photograph the team in 2015.
What have you enjoyed about photographing at Centennial? Being at the park is a refreshing feeling. You're watching baseball at a high level and meeting kids who enjoy playing the game. The players appreciate the photos; I've also become friends with many of their parents who now follow me on Instagram.
What are your most memorable moments at Centennial? My number one would be the first season the Lake Monsters became part of the Futures League. After a slow start, they just kept winning. They broke the league win record, won in playoffs, and came back to Centennial for game three of the League Championship. After leading 3-0, they gave up two runs in the ninth. The third pitcher of the inning got the strikeout to win the game, and the crowd went nuts. I was shaking with nerves while photographing those players on the field as they celebrated one of the best moments of their lives.
Lake Monsters' manager Pete Wilk, who has so much respect from the community and players, has been battling brain cancer, but he's winning the battle. I photographed his first game back with the team this summer; I was going to head home after the last out, but something told me to stay. After the game, Tyler Favretto, the Lake Monsters’ catcher, presented Pete with the game ball. After the team gathered around, Pete gave his post-game speech. It was a cool moment to capture; the Boston Globe did an article on Pete and used that photo.
In 2016, when the team was affiliated with the Oakland Athletics, there was a game where the team was trailing 4-1 going into the ninth inning, but they started this incredible rally. Will Toffey ripped a base hit to left for the walk-off win; it was such a cool moment to capture, and it was one of those games you don't forget.
Star Wars Night 2022: Jimmy Evans, a star player, came up to bat. I looked at Evan and told him Jimmy was going to hit one out. He hit a three-run homer, and they came back from a 9-0 deficit to win 13-10. Centennial was jam-packed, and the crowd was electric.
What are some of the variables you work with at Centennial? The lighting can be all over the place, so it's sometimes a challenge to be in the right place at the right time. If you photograph on the first base side, the light can be brutal, but you can also get some great shots of the game in action--the cloud of dust off the catcher's mitt, the silhouette of a face with the sun behind.
Under the lights is a challenge, but it's a lot easier with my newer camera which compensates for the lack of light. I shoot with a lens that's an f5.6, so that's not as great as some for the lighting. Still shots are great, but if I catch any action, I know I'll need to do some post-processing.
Can you tell us about your process? I shoot about 2500 photos a game and keep about 400 that I post-process and publish. Editing photos gives me a chance to get into the photos and notice things I might not have noticed before. It takes time, but it's nothing like working with film, where you might shoot a dozen rolls of film and get a handful of photos.
What's it like being able to photograph with your son Evan? It's fun to see the excitement on his face when he gets to go on the field before the game and high-five the players. Colby Brouillette calls him by name, and the players recognize him and appreciate he's there. I like to give him the camera and teach him the tricks of the trade–help him learn to anticipate moments and enjoy the game. I'm hoping to upgrade next year and give him my current camera. It will be great to work beside him, and I'd love to see him get some work published.
Do you enjoy watching Vermont players compete with the Lake Monsters? It's great to see Vermont players get the exposure and maybe go to a bigger school. Colby Brouillette is going to D1 Central Connecticut State this fall. Playing for the Lake Monsters gave him exposure; here he's competing against pitchers from big-name programs like Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.
Thank yous: When I'm at the field, my wife, Erin, is at home with our youngest, Owen, a special needs child; none of this would be possible without her holding down the fort while I'm gone. She's happy that Evan gets to have time with me and experience what he does at the ballpark, and I thank her for holding things down at home.
Q&A with Evan Bessette
What do you like about going to Centennial with your dad? I like spending time with him and watching games, and I like meeting the players and going on the field. If he's in the dugout, I stand behind the gate between the dugout and the suites, where I get to see every play, and if there's a home run or foul ball, I can grab it.
What's your most memorable moment at Centennial? The first year the Lake Monsters were in the Future's League (2021), they went to the League Championship; I watched the game from the press box, went on the field, and saw the team with the trophy. It gets hot in the press box, but if it's windy, it's nice, and it does have a good view of the stadium.
Do you have any special requests for your dad when he's photographing? When there's an airplane coming in or taking off, I ask my dad taking off; I ask my dad to take a photo of it. You're basically right next to the airport, so the planes are close.
