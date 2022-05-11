green-mountain-fb.jpg
GREEN MOUNTAIN FUTBOL CLUB  (GMFC) is based in and around the town of Enosburg Falls, Vermont and is available to all Franklin County soccer players. This summer we are offering soccer development for boys and girls ages 4 - 18. Players entering Pre K - Grade 8 will play Wednesday evenings, and High School players will play Tuesday/Thursday evenings. This is an "In-House" development program, travel outside the Enosburg area is not required. We plan on starting the program June 21 with our first High School session, and June 22 for our Pre K - Grade 8 players.

Cost for 2022 Summer Program:

Pre K - Grade 8 = $55

High School = $75

Times:

Wednesday 6 - 6:30pm = Pre K - Grade 2

Wednesday 6 - 7pm = Grades 3 - 5

Wednesday 7 - 8pm = Grades 6 - 8

Tuesday/Thursday 6 - 8pm = High School Players

Location: Enosburg Recreation Field
 
Registration: Green Mountain Futbol Club Facebook page or email Randy Swainbank at greenmountainfutbolclub@gmail.com

 

