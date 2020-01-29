RUTLAND — The Comets traveled to Rutland on Wednesday, earning a 2-1 overtime victory over the Raiders.
After a scoreless first period, the Comets netted their first goal 52 seconds into the second, Kami O’Brien putting the puck in the net off assists from Maddie Montagne and Jodi Gratton.
Rutland scored the tying goal with two minutes remaining in the third, sending the teams into overtime.
Jodi Gratton netted the winning goal for the Comets just 46 seconds into overtime, securing the team’s ninth win of the season.
Macie Boissonneault had 18 saves for the Comets and Kristen Pariseau of Rutland had 41.
The Comets go back on the road on Saturday to face CVU at 12:50.