ST. ALBANS - Grant Montgomery, a 13-year-old alpine ski racer, was one of 28 Vermont skiers who qualified for Eastern Regionals and one of 30 from the United States who competed at the North American Championships this spring.
Montgomery competes as a U14 athlete for the Smuggler's Notch Ski Club in the Northern Vermont Council, considered the most competitive field of alpine athletes in the United States.
After finishing in the top 28 at the Vermont State Championship, Montgomery represented Vermont at Whiteface Mountain for the Eastern Regional Championships. He cracked the top 30 from the East Region, which includes all states from Maine to Louisiana, and competed at the North American Championships at Mont Tremblant.
Montgomery is the first male to qualify for both events from the Smuggler's Notch Ski Club since Taylor Wunsch qualified in 2003.
Q&A with Grant Montgomery
What was it like competing at the North American Championships? It was fun; there were a lot of good Canadian skiers, and several American East skiers came out on top. I did well in Super G and crashed in Slalom at the last three gates. I did okay in Giant Slalom, but it's not really my strong suit. The town we stayed in was nice, and after competing, we visited candy stores and played laser tag.
Did anything surprise you about the competition? I was surprised at how flat Mount Tremblant was compared to Burke and Whiteface, but the course was fun.
What was the weather like during the events? During the Vermont State Championships at Burke, it was like a glacier. It got warmer during the day and froze overnight. It rained the day before the race at Whiteface and froze overnight, creating a great racing surface. It snowed at Mt. Tremblant, so they canceled Super G training. Instead, we did a free run on Super G skis down the trail we'd be racing, and we raced on that trail later that day.
How long have you been racing? I've been racing for five years. I started in the Smugg's Club on the development team and was recruited by the U12 coach to give racing a shot. I started racing GS first, but now the Slalom discipline is what I enjoy the most; the Super G is really fun, too.
What's the season like at the Smugg's Ski Club? This season, I'd ski on Friday for half the day and go full days on the weekend. I'd also go to Cochran's on Wednesday night and attend the St. Albans Town Educational Center. Next winter, I'll be full-time at the academy and skiing four afternoons a week plus weekend days. They offer a tutorial program, which is a hybrid between being in person at school at BFA-St. Albans and being at the ski club, working through a lesson plan provided by BFA teachers with tutorial support at the club.
What are your goals for next year? I want to get faster in GS and have more time to train for Super G. I'd like to travel to other mountains with wider, longer trails and train there. Okemo puts on a speed skiing camp, and I'd like to attend that event and get more speed training.
How did your Smugg's coaches helped you improve as a racer? I want to thank Ryan Sheredy, my head coach, who was more focused on technique; my assistant coach Wylie Coseo, who was a lot of fun and thought like me; and Whitney Widger, who made bets with me about placing at States and Easterns.
Do you enjoy spending time with your Smugg's teammates? My teammates were really nice, and they were cheering for me as I was competing.
Thank yous: I'd like to thank my dad Rob, my mom Erin, and Pinnacle Ski and Sports for helping with my equipment. In addition, I want to thank my coaches for helping me prepare for the events, including Nationals.
Q&A with Rob Montgomery
Who's in the Northern Vermont Council? The NVC consists of Burke Mountain Academy, GMVS (Sugarbush), MMA (Stowe), Mad River, Jay Peak, Cochran's, and SNSC. The larger groups such as Burke, GMVS, and MMA consist of athletes from all over the globe. Vermont consists of three councils, the North, Mid, and South.
Where was Grant ranked this season? Grant finished his season ranked ninth in the NVC with a training schedule consisting of four days a week on snow. His NVC season consisted of top 10 finishes in both Slalom and Giant Slalom races at Smuggs, Mad River, and Cochran's, as well as a first-place finish at the Jay Peak International Slalom. He finished in the top 25 out of 87 athletes in the state races held at Burke, qualifying him for the Eastern Regional. To make the East Regional, held at Whiteface, an athlete needed a top 13 result at a state race which Grant achieved. Given Vemont's strength in ski racing, 28 spots are afforded to our state at East Regionals. The East Region was represented by 128 athletes from Louisiana to Maine. To represent the United States at Mont Tremblant, Grant needed two top 20 results, which he achieved. At Can-Ams, Grant competed against Canadian kids from Ontario to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and United States kids from Colorado to Maine, a total of 124 athletes. He had a top 30 result in the SG in a very competitive race, where places 10 through 45 were separated by less than a second. His GS was solid with a top 45 finish, and he DNF'd three gates from the finish in run one of the SL, his strongest discipline.
Who are Grants biggest supporters? His sister, Ellis, is his biggest fan; his teachers at SATEC, Ms. Zettler and Mr. Goodland, are very supportive of him and understand the learning experience that a mountain lifestyle offers. His coaches, the club and its athletes and parents, and Pinnacle Ski & Sports in Stowe are huge in providing the support and equipment required by ski racing.
