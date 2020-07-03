ENOSBURG — Well, the streak is over. Bert “Eraser” Broe was NOT on the losing team this week. Even more of a shocker, his team was second from the top.
He brought his sidekick, Little Eraser, who looked for lost balls and found 42 of them today. Technically it was 41, as he found Slim Tim Columb’s ball twice.
The winning team was +14 and kind of a surprise in itself. Les “The Pedestrian” Johnson and his son, “More or Les”, teamed with Dan “The Fish” Poissant, and Ron “Rookie” Deschamps to win by 2 points.
Johnson and Johnson didn’t contribute much, but Rookie and a superb performance by The Fish (+9) sealed the victory. The +9 outing of The Fish made him most over points.
With Eraser out of the loser’s circle, who would step up to win the ‘Dumpster Fire Award’?
“I got this,” said Dan “Hoofer” Babcock.
Hoofer had plenty of help from George “Corkscrew” Gates and Terry “Old Smoothie” Edwards as those guys were -15. Jim ‘Aflac” Shephard also was on that team, but he managed to be +5.
‘Crash and Burn Award’ usually goes to a guy who has to make a good number of points but has an off day. Rare that it’s somebody who has to make only 11. Rare but not impossible.
Wayne Miller “Time” defied the odds and made a total of 4.5 points, 6.5 short of his goal. Shooting a 118, he made 3 points on the front and 1.5 points on the back. When asked about what were his best holes, ‘Time’ replied, “What best holes?”
Hole of the day goes to Harold “Pick It Up” Bessette. While playing #10, Pick It Up used a 5 iron off the tee, a club he claims he never uses. His shot hit the rock in front of the tee box and rolled under a pine tree.
After chipping out, Pick It Up decided to use the same club he never uses to go for the green, about 200 yards away.
Well, it made it to the ravine where golf balls go to die. He then hit his drop into the ravine, apparently to keep the other one company. Time to sit in the cart and wait until the next hole.
An odd happening on the third hole featured Roland “Butterscotch” Daudelin. Butterscotch was throwing all of his clubs out of his bag. One would think he was going to throw them all in the pond. Not the case.
He was looking for his putter, apparently through the process of elimination. When he grabbed a club that he didn’t know what it was, that’s the putter.
Bob “Bone” Mero was in charge of identifying Butterscotch’s clubs to move the group along.
Billy “Goat” Spears won the random draw and pocketed. Not too many birdies today, but 5 of them were good for a skin--Craig “One Shot” Gilmond #1, The Pedestrian #3, Andy “Yank” Bessette #11, Aflac #15, and Slim Tim #18.