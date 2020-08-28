Golfing with Wynn

ENOSBURG — A guy we haven’t often heard from stole the show today as Larry “Team Leader” Cummings had the round of his life while leading his Team to a +22 victory.
Team Leader fired an 82 and was +12.5 himself; that was more than the entire second place team.
Bob “Bone” Mero had a strong showing with an 81 and a +8. Ron “The Canuck” Deschamps was a Dumpster Fire winner last week but first today along with Norm “Al” Delorme.
The real battle was for last place. It first appeared that Gary “Gimpy” Laplant, Gerry “Tapper” Flanders, Dan “The Fish” Poissant, and “Mr.” Ed McGarry had a half-point advantage for the Dumpster Fire Award.
Upon further review, the team of “Slim” Tim Columb, George “Corkscrew” Gates, Paul “Cold One” Smith, and Larry “Gas Can” Tatro had figured their points wrong, and they were actually -12.5 instead of -11.5. Gas Can recorded a 6 on the par 5 14th and was given credit for a par. Nice try guys.
Cold One was the leader of that team, sort of. He was -6 and won the highly sought after Crash and Burn Award.
This next story reminds us of Butterscotch’s early days when he collected three closest to pins in six outings. “Stormin’” Normand Sarthou won closest to pin last week when he was 7’6” away and walked off with the loot.
Stormin claimed out of his 103 shots, that was the only good one. Well, he had 100 shots today and obviously not many good ones, but the one that counted was 7’ away from the pin to win closest again. He missed the putt but big deal. Nothing close to Soupie’s adventures in the Hole of the Week this time around.
Oh sure, there was Winston’s pitch shot on #2 that hit the maple, bounced back, and took his hat off before going into the woods. Or when Marc “Dinosaur” Poissant was on #8 in six shots, but still 45 feet away.
Dinosaur told Terry “Old Smoothie” Edwards that there was still a chance of getting a half-point if he drained it. Yeah, and I could be on the cover of Golf Magazine. Well, Dinosaur lined the side hiller up and in she went. Old Smoothie was still in shock two holes later.
This one is from Corkscrew in the Ask Winston segment. “I know with the rule change that if you double hit a ball, like coming out of a sand trap, you now only have to count one stroke instead of two like before. Does the same rule apply while using a putter on the green?”
Winston: When they make changes to rules, it’s for things that actually could happen. Hitting a ball twice while putting isn’t one of those things. Since the rule doesn’t specify putters, I suppose an argument can be made. Who would do something crazy like that? I assume you’re asking for a friend.
There were five skins this week with Team Leader on #2, “Mr. Smith” on #6, Brent “Jolly” Lussier #11, Slim on #14, and Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau on #18.