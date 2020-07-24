Golfing with Wynn

ENOSBURG — The team that claimed victory this week actually thought they finished fourth. On their card, a +7.5 was indicated. After a third-grader added the numbers, they were actually +15.5.
Leading the charge was Andy “Yank” Bessette, who was +8.5 after review. Mike “Soupie” Supernault was +4.5, again after a review. “Small” Paul Hatch was +5, which looked to be right.
The only guy under was Dan “Hoofer” Babcock, who was -2.5. Yank Bessette also claimed the most over points with his +8.5. He edged out “Corkscrew” Gates, who showed up today with one shoe.
There was no such controversy for the Dumpster Fire Award. Dragged to the bottom by Mike “Stewey” Stuart and his -6 performance, Phil “Clapton” Lovelette, Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau, and Gary “Ringo” Jacobs were all minus as the team finished -13.
Who crashed and burned this week? Guys with the stone hands were Terry “Old Smoothie” Edwards and a guy who is no stranger to failure, Bert “Eraser” Broe. Their -7 performance was challenged but not matched.
Ringo’s day will be most remembered because he won the random draw.
Hole of the day actually happened in the Thursday night league. “Moby ” Dick Dragoon stepped up to the 14th tee and stated that he hits the ball in the woods on the right side too often.
True to his word, the tee shot sailed deep into the trees. Not one to be deterred, he teed another up from the tee box instead of taking a drop down the fairway.
Ball number two followed ball number one into the woods. His third tee shot was safe, and then he hit that one into the woods. Taking a drop, Moby hit short of the green, then chipped it into the kidney. Lying 9 and still not on, Moby picked up.
Although there is no official record of how many holes you can play and still double your point total in one hole, there probably is now.
Gary “Lost Ball” Geraw went through his first 11 holes and had a total of 4 points. Then the most amazing thing happened--he birdied #1 and made 4 points on that hole. The excitement seemed to be too much for Lost Ball as he didn’t make any points in the next four holes.
In an oddity, Lost Ball hit behind a rock between #3 and #5, chipping out only to lose that one in the pond. While playing #5, he hit a ball behind the same rock.
This time he hit a tree coming out with the ball going behind him. Over the trees and into the woods for that one. He rebounded quite nicely by doubling #6 and a bogey on #7, which gave his team a +0 for the day.
Six skins this week, mostly on the back 9. Small Paul #8 and #10, Mike “13 Holes” Bessette #11, Bob “Flower” Tower #12, Les “Pedestrian” Johnson #13, and Stewey #18.