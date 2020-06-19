ENOSBURG — The mystery of what happened to Mike “Stewey” Stuart was answered Tuesday. You’ll remember that Stewey accepted skin money that rightfully belonged to George “Corkscrew” Gates.
When Stewey didn’t show last week, it was thought that he may have gone to Mexico with the ill gotten cash.
Stewey claimed that he feared for his life as an army of Gates’ were coming after him for the loot--that and the amount wouldn’t have gotten him past Milton. He supposedly settled with Corkscrew, who is still recovering from an arm injury.
The cows came home before the last group finished this week, and for this team, it was worth the wait.
Roland “Butterscotch” Daudelin chipped in for birdie on the last hole, Paul “Cold One” Smith and Gary “Lightning” St. Pierre each parred to give this team the winning margin.
Wayne Miller “Time” picked up after a couple went in the pond, but it didn’t matter as these guys finished +19 for the victory.
A rare tie for most over went to Gary “Ringo” Jacobs, ‘Cold One’ Smith, and Ernie “Bush Hat” Flanders, who were all +7.5.
We had a repeat winner of the Dumpster Fire this week. Bert “Pole Dancer” Broe, formerly known as “Eraser”, again led his team to the bottom by posting a -9.
With that kind of performance, he’d wear an eraser out. Adding to this nightmare was Ken “The Coach” Stockwell, Marc “The Senior” Poissant, and Dan “Hoofer” Babcock. -19.5 easily was the worst performance today.
Second hole of the day: Larry “Harley” Wilson crashed on #14.
The ‘Crash and Burn Award’ for most under points also was a tie. Larry “Harley” Wilson and Mike “Soupie” Supernault were both -7.5. Maybe they’ll be grouped with Pole Dancer next week. A record could be broken.
Les “The Pedestrian” Johnson, who may have set a record for most putts missed under five feet today, was the random draw winner.
Hole of the day goes to Dick “The Warden” Hislop. The Warden hit one into #7 off the #13 tee. He proceeded to dub the next shot, that luckily bounced around and rolled back onto #13.
Relieved, the Warden then hit one into the woods. After taking a drop, he hit another into the woods. At this point, he decided to put the ball in his pocket, but he didn’t have any left.
He declared that he would tend the pin for the other guys, but he couldn’t do that either because you can’t touch the flagstick. Last option was to go sit in the cart, which he could do. Snowman and no points on that hole.
There were five skins on Tuesday: Mike “The Hammer” Bessette #7, Butterscotch #9, “Mr.” Ed McGarry #10, Craig “One Shot” Gilmond #12, and Terry “Old Smoothie” Edwards #16.