ENOSBURG — For the first time ever, a guy was more over his points than the winning team was. Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau has been in about every story this year for something. Mostly good, some bad.
Wonder was at it again as he was a +8.5 winning most over. He would like to thank Richard “Sunshine” Delorme and especially Gary “Gimpy” Laplant for his -3 performance that kept the team out of the winners circle.
The winning team was +7.5, good enough for a half-point victory. A long shot at best, Winston, Mike “Soupie” Supernault, and Warren “Haulin” Dahlin earned 8 points on their last hole, including a birdie by Haulin, to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
The guys looked to be a half-point short of “Slim” Tim Columb, Andy “Lawn Boy” Jette, and Ron “The Goalie” Deschamps. The Goalie was given credit for 25 points when he had, in fact, 24 points to bring their score down to a +7 instead of +8.
The heated battle was for last place with five teams between -5 and -8. The team of Billy “Goat” Spears, Paul “Hack” Hatch, Norm “Al” Delorme, and Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates started hot, earning 2 points on their first hole.
They kept up the momentum throughout the match to win the Dumpster Fire Award. “Moby” Dick Dragoon and Bob “Flower” Tower were most under at -5.5, sharing the Crash and Burn Award.
Closest to pin was finally won by somebody not named Stormin. This time around, the guy who brought the tape measure out to the hole won.
More than a couple of people questioned if Larry “Harley” Wilson didn’t just drop a ball through a hole in his pants pocket near the flagstick. The length of 4’5” on a tough hole location was the reason.
Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders, who is usually a week late and a dollar short, reported a hole that his team had last week, which could have qualified for Hole of the Week.
Seems like the whole four-man team on #13 was lying 8 with nobody on the green yet. Since no points are awarded after 7, the guys picked up and went to #14. The team behind them certainly appreciated that.
Thursday night league provides us with the current Hole of the Week. We all remember Soupie falling over the DROP ZONE sign on #11 a couple of weeks ago.
Well, again, he was on the same team as Winston, and as before, he had to make a birdie on his last hole to make his points. Hitting off #10, Soup hit one in the middle of #18, but with a clear shot at the green.
He then toed his second shot that rolled behind a tree. His third stroke was to punch out. He then hit into the ravine, dropped another ball and did the same thing.
Shooting 8 and still not over, he decided he could no longer make birdie. Soup stated that if he ever needs birdie on the last hole to make his points, he’s not playing it in order to save his golf balls.