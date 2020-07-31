ENOSBURG — Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau bounced back from the Dumpster Fire last week to again claim first place this week. That makes it three out of the last five weeks that Wonder has been on the first-place team.
Marc “Dinosaur” Poissant and “Stormin” Norm Sarthou were also plus to help the cause. The fourth member is a guy who not only hasn’t won in two years but has been on the plus side only once this year.
Winston was also plus to give the team a single point victory over Andy “Lawn Boy” Jette, Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders, and Dan “Hoofer” Babcock. The winning team was +16. Lawn Boy was most over at +7.5, edging out a couple of guys who were.
Struggling isn’t a strong enough word for “Slim” Tim Columb. It seems like Slim’s game has shuffled off to Buffalo, or at least someplace where he can’t find it.
Going 11 holes before his first par, Slim ended up -8.5, which is where his team ended up on their way to their Dumpster Fire Award. The -8.5 was also the poorest showing this week earning Slim the Crash and Burn Award. Witnessing the carnage was Ken “The Super” Kane and Brent “Jolly” Lussier. They will probably have nightmares.
Winston, who was overcome by emotion for being on the winning team, found his day got even better when he won the random draw.
Even though Stevie “Wonder” led his team to victory, his day didn’t start out too promising. Earning the hole of the day, Wonder had a solid drive on #8. He then topped a ball that rolled to the 150 marker.
His cheerleader, Winston, told him he was laying up to a number. After topping another that rolled to the 100-yard marker, again he was told he was laying up to a number. Wonder was wearing the top half of the ball out as he again rolled it up to about 30 yards. No need to remind him again. On in 5, Wonder 3 putted for an 8, which is the number he said he was laying up to. Well done Wonder, well done.
On the opposite end was Hair “Hole” Bessette. On #17 and just inside Les’ Rock, Hair Hole said he was holing it for eagle from there but didn’t want any applause. The man called the shot as it went in from 80 yards. The other three guys turned and walked back to their carts, what else could they do?
There were six skins this week. Bob “Bone” Mero on the tough #5, Stormin Normand #9, Stevie Wonder #12, George “Corkscrew” Gates #16, Hair Hole’s Eagle on #17, and Bob “Flower” Tower on #18.
The Captain reported for duty after the League and went out to play 9 holes, his first action in two months. Hope to see him and the rest of the guys next week.