ENOSBURG — The guys were putting at wooden discs above the hole last week, where they could just ram the shot at the hole, and if it hit the disc anywhere, it was counted as in. This week, however, the disc was set inside the hole, so the ball had to drop to count. Did it make a difference? Big time.
Only three out of 12 teams finished on the plus side compared to ten last week—reality check.
Bob “Shorty” Ruiter seemed to handle the change the best as he was a +6.5 and led his team to victory. The other guys on his team did little more than take up space. Harold “Pick it up” Bessette, Ernie “Bush Hat” Flanders, and Mike “Stewey” Stuart muddled around and combined for a +1 as the team finished +7.5. Shorty was also the most over points champ.
Carnage was the word for most of the rest of the League. The most pitiful performance was by a team that was -20.5. That’s not a misprint. Mike “Hammer” Bessette anchored this club and led them to the bottom with his -9 performance.
It was a team effort, as Bill “I’m Back” Spears, Craig “One Shot” Gilmond, and Hugh “Want Vegetables” Gates were in the -4 range. A team worthy of the Dumpster Fire Award .
Then there’s a guy who was shooting in the 70’s, briefly. The temperature dropped, and he barely broke 100. Bob “Bone” Mero missed his points by 10.5, earning him the coveted Crash and Burn Award.
Wayne Miller “Time” won the random draw which replaces the closest to pin.
There were six skins this week: Terry “Old Smoothie” Edwards on #1, Stewey on #3 and #15, Bob “The Builder” Young on #10, Shorty Ruiter on #11, and Les “Pedestrian “ Johnson #14.
We had forty-six guys this week, and hopefully, with the season settling, we will have 50 next week.
Messenger Sports thanks Wynn Paradee for submitting a weekly article focused on his Tuesday men’s league golf outing. We hope our readers enjoy Wynn’s sense of humor and his love of the game!