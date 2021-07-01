Wednesday’s edition of the Tuesday Men’s League saw Warren “Haulin’” Dahlin still swinging for the fences and piling up more wins. This time the lucky teammates were Ron “The Canuck” Deschamps, George “Corkscrew” Gates, and of all people, The Captain. Everyone was plus, with Haulin leading the way with a +9.5. The team was a +21. "Handy” Andy Laroche took most over points with a +10.5, edging out Haulin Dahlin.
Dumpster Fire and Crash and Burn--Wow: On the other end of the list, we find Winston again being part of the Dumpster Fire team. Winston was +0, and teammate Wendell “No”Sweatt was actually +3. So, how did the team manage to be -2.5? Enter “More or” Les Johnson, who couldn’t putt a ball into the ocean from the end of the pier. More or Les was a -5.5, and he also earned the Crash and Burn Trophy for being most under. Make room on the mantel.
No grudges? Paul “Cold ONE” Smith hasn’t finished on the last place team in what is now three weeks. The guys are slowly not avoiding him, and it is almost back to normal. Makes one want to shed a tear seeing the League not hold a grudge over three weeks. Cold One and his team finished second to last this week.
Solid advice from Soupie: Another strong point of the guys in the League is that they are always ready to offer advice to a member who is struggling. Case in point this week involves “Mr.” Ed McGarry and Soupie. Mr. Ed was struggling for several holes. His teammate, Soupie, stepped in and gave some timely advice.
“Stop using those white balls, if you have any left, and switch to yellow ones.”
So, Mr. Ed started using yellow balls and actually started putting 6’s instead of 7’s on the card. Soupie was quick to take the credit.
“I might not know a lot about golf, but I do know my balls.” That’s reassuring.
Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette claimed he made only one good shot on the day, but it was a good one. His 10 foot shot from the closest to pin won him the prize. Dan “The Fish” Poissant seems to be good at one thing, and that’s buying the winning ticket in the 50-50 drawing.
A tough question for “Ask Bone” this week: “I can’t seem to keep my head down on fairway shots. I tell myself to do it, but at the last second, up she comes. What can I do?”
Bone's reply: “I had the same trouble several years ago. I traced it back to bumping my head too often and getting dizzy when I looked down. Usually, it’s caused by falling off the toilet. I installed seat belts on the throne, and the problem was solved. I went high-end on the seat belts; they came from a 1983 Dodge K-car. It worked for me.”
