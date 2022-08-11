Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders. His play on Tuesday was easily the highlight of his life. About the only thing he didn’t do was finish on the first place team, mostly because of his inept teammates, Winston, Ernie “The Hat” Flanders, and Chris “Blue” Gill. Those three guys were all minus, derailing the 'Tapper' train.
Tapper wins big: Tapper won most over (+10), won closest to pin (12’8”), won a skin on #9, won the 50-50 ($55), all while shooting his career best 76.
The winning team was only +6.5. Bob Roy “Rogers” continues his hot streak by being +2, team leader Gary “Ringo” Jacobs was +5, and “Ho” Joe Jutras was the lucky guy to be playing with them as he was -.5. Winners get $17.
Dumpster Fire: On the other end, another guy stood out, all for the wrong reasons. Gary “Baseball” Gadouas was -8 all by himself as the team winning the Dumpster Fire this week was -10.5. Joining Baseball was “Mr.” Ed McGarry (-2.5), Richard “Sunshine” Delorme (-1.5) and Gary “GG” Gilbert was +1.5.
Crash and Burn: 'Baseball' edged out Leighton “Deer” Hunter and Billy “Goat” Spears for the Crash and Burn Trophy by a half point.
'Tapper' collected $45 in the 50-50 while Gilles “The Man” St. Amand won the greens fees.
This scoring question was asked by none other than Mike “Soupie” Supernault. 'Soup' was standing along side Jim “Aflac” Shepherd when 'Aflac' toed one into 'Soup's' leg. 'Soup' asks what he should give 'Aflac.' Stewey steps up and says “A backhand.” By the way, Stewey and Bone were playing in the same group Tuesday. How would you like to be sitting in that cart.
Ask Bone: So in the “Ask Bone” segment, another non-golfer asks the question, “Hey Bone. I read about these things called skins, but I’m confused. Is this a report about a golf league or about somebody who has a trap line? Like beaver skins, raccoon skins, stuff like that? I saw a guy named Stewey, and he claimed it was something that was on some people’s teeth. Can you clarify?”
Bone responds, “If you do something good, people will slap your hand, or your head if you’re bald. Comes from the old English term “gimme some skin.” I hope this helps.”
Speaking of skins, there were only five this week. 'Tapper' on #9, 'Soup' on #11, Andy 'Yank' Bessette on #15, George 'Corkscrew' Gates on #16, and 'Bone' on #17. They pay $10 each.
There were 47 guys on Tuesday; hoping for drier weather next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.