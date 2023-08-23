Winners: A new face on the winning team this week. Mitch “Monty” Montagne didn’t do much with his -6.5 performance, but boy his teammates did. “Water” Mark Conger (+1.5), “Hair Hole” Bessette (+5.5) and especially Gerry “Tapper” Flanders (+7.5) countered Monty and the team ended up +8. The next closest team was +6.5.
Phil “6 String” Lovelette had a strong showing shooting a 75 and he was +9 to win most over. Bone was one under on the back and challenged with a +7. Winners get $15.
Dumpster Fire and Crash an Burn: Today’s feature foursome had a guy who predicted a last place finish after the first member hit on the first hole. Craig “One Shot” Gilmond, claimed, “I smell a dumpster fire” after seeing Winston hit one in the woods on the left side of #6. After watching Leighton “Deer” Hunter hit a 20 foot drive, One Shot says, “I’m feeling sick. Might need to go home.” Not to worry, as Chris “Blue” Gill stepped up and promptly drove one into the woods on the right hand side. At this point, One Shot wanted somebody to shoot him. He recovered enough to hit one onto the road that goes down to #7. The team made 1.5 points and they were off. They didn’t finish last because of the pitiful play of Andy “The Bus” Jette, Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates, Stevie “Zero” Rocheleau, and the performance of the day, a -10 from Brent “Smiley” Lussier. This team was -17, winning going away to claim the Dumpster Fire Award. Smiley also has to make room on his mantle for the Crash and Burn Trophy.
Closest to pin should be called “Least Farthest From Pin” after the last couple of weeks. After 35’ won it last week, a shot of 18 feet won this week. Mike “Hammer” Bessette edged out Winston’s 20’ to win the $49.
50-50 winner goes to a guy we haven’t heard much from this year. Gilles “The Mon” St. Amand collected $53.
In the “Ask Bone” segment, a question that many readers have probably wanted to ask, but didn’t dare. “Hey, Bone. What are the qualifications for joining the League? I got a couple of bogeys at the miniature golf course and managed to not run out of balls until the fourth hole another time. Someone once told me that I look like Arnold Palmer; course he’s dead now but just the same. I believe I’m a 4-star candidate. What do you think?”
Bone replies, “Four stars? Out of what, a 100? You have only two bogeys in your life and they were at a miniature golf course? You look like a dead guy? I honestly believe you’ll fit right in. See you Tuesday.”
Only four skins this week and they paid $12. Larry “Harley” Wilson #2, Rus “Tee” Holcomb #13, “Bed” Rocque Calvo #15, and Gary “GG” Gilbert #18.
Only two official weeks left. Hope to see you all next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.