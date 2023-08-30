The three’s were wild in the League this week as there were four teams coming in at -3 and 4 teams coming in at +3. A couple teams went home during the rain delay with 11 teams finishing the round.
Winners: One team came in at +15, but it was discovered that they counted one guy’s score twice. That put them at +7. Another team came in at +11, but their actual score was +9 and that was enough to win. Gary “Iron Man” Deaette was the big story as he was +8, which was enough to win most over points. “Ho” Joe Jutras was +2, Rick Marsh “Mellow” was +1, and “Lucky” Nelson Murray was -2. Winners get $15.
Dumpster Fire: There were five minus teams, only one wasn’t -3. That was the team consisting of Winston, Ernie “The Hat” Flanders, Ken “Coach” Stockwell, and the star of the team, Bob “Shorty” Ruiter who was -5.5. Shorty started off slow and stayed in first gear the whole round. Hats off to the Dumpster Fire Team for not being -3 and by getting four points total on the first two holes. A -7.5 was the result.
Crash and Burn: When you’re hot, you’re hot. When you’re not, iceberg. Gerry “Tapper” Flanders was +7.5 last week and led his team to first place. Hot. This week, he shot 101 and was -9.5. Iceberg. He does win the Crash and Burn Trophy for his efforts.
Closest to Pin: The big week continued for Iron Man as he was closest to pin with a shot of 11’ 3” and collected $49.
50-50: Larry “Team Leader” Cummings would be a good candidate for the “Invisible Man” award if not for him lucking out on the 50-50 this week and pocketing $57.
Ask Bone: A question from another beginning golfer this week for Bone: “Hey Bone, I’m a big fan of yours, maybe your biggest. I’m wondering how a star like you marks his ball. I want to be as professional as you are. Any tips?” Signed T-Bone.
Bone replies, “Well, I don’t believe anybody marks a ball like I do. I prefer a chisel, something I can punch my name, address, and phone number with. That way, when one is found it can be returned to the rightful owner. There are a lot of them out there, but so far none has made it home. I check the mailbox every day. Just a matter of time.”
Skins: There were eight skins this week, including an eagle on #2 by Warren “Haulin’” Dahlin. Penny cashed in again with a birdie skin on #4, Andy “Bus” Jette #6, Dick “The Warden” Hislop #8, Bob “The Builder” Young #10, Wally “World” Sweeney #14, Lucky Nelson Murray #16, and Gary “GG” Gilbert #18. They pay $6 each.
Last official week next week when the Invisible Man Award will be chosen. Also member-member is the following weekend. Sign up in the pro shop. Always a good time. See you all next week.
