The magic of the first week continued for a couple of unlikely players, Craig “One Shot” Gilmond and Leighton “Deer” Hunter. One Shot and Deer were on the first place team last week and in one of those times where lightning strikes twice, they were also there this week. Both were +3, with the big gun being Roland “BS” Daudelin at +5. Not kidding. Ken “The Coach” Stockwell was along for the ride with a -.5. The team was +10.
Russ “Tee” Holcomb must wonder what he did to be on the team he was on. Tee had an amazing day shooting a 75 and was +13.5. If he could of had the other three guys fake an injury and go home, he would have won the team honors. Andy “Yank” Bessette (-6.5), Jim “Shank” Hemingway (-5.5) and Paul “Cold One” Smith (-2) were the 3 anchors that doomed this team. Winners get $14 each.
Dumpster Fire: Welcome back “Stormin" Norm Larose and Mr. Ed McGarry. The Dumpster Fire was wondering where you guys were. The other two guys on the team, Dick “The Warden” Hislop and Paul “Hack” Hatch held their own but couldn’t stop the bleeding of Stormin’s -3 and especially the pitiful performance of Mr. Ed’s -9.
Crash and Burn: Hard to believe, but Mr. Ed had company in the -9 department. Wendell “No” Sweatt made 10 of his required 19 points. So these guys share the Crash and Burn Trophy this week.
Closest to Pin: “Ho” Joe Jutras made it back from Florida in time to win closest to pin with a shot of 2’2” away and pocketed $45.
As some of you know, the brain trust of the League may not be here for awhile. The Captain is on assignment; Stewey has a bunch of people looking for him so he’s staying under the radar, and now Bone has a walking boot on for however long it takes for his lawsuit to go through the courts. The expert advice that the readers have come to expect will now be handled by none other than BS Daudelin. Lisa will chime in when it looks like things are getting out of hand. First question is up next week.
Many of the guys in the League played in the opening day scramble Sunday. Winston’s team finished tied for last but no Dumpster Fire here. One League member, Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette won long drive for senior men and another member, Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau won long drive for senior women. Huh? That’s what the marker said. Wonder says that he blew by Lorraine Mercy’s drive by a good three feet. In his words, “It’s not my fault that she can’t hit a ball.” Wonder was reminded the hole was for senior women, and he reluctantly gave up his prize.
Only four skins this week. Mike “Hammer” Bessette #3, “Handy” Andy Laroche #8, Tee Holcomb #11, and Larry “Harley” Wilson #12. Payout is $11.
Another week with beautiful weather. Hope to see you all next week. Wynn
