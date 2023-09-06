The last official men’s League for the year is in the books. A book of horrors for the most part. An eagle by Bone, special guest star Bernie “Boom Boom” Messier, and the Invisible Man almost ruined his selection by almost winning the Dumpster Fire Award were the highlights.
Winners: This week’s winners had a guy who finished on the first-place team two weeks ago, then the Crash and Burn winner last week, now on the winning team again. Mr. Consistency, Gerry Tapper Flanders, led the team with a +5. Jim Shank Hemingway was +4, Stormin’ Norm Sarthou was +2, and Check Mark Garrand lucked out as he was -3. The +8.5 beat out the second-place team of Winston, Penny, BS, and Boom Boom by two points.
Most Over: Most over went to Gary Gimpy Laplant as he was +7.
Dumpster Fire: All three guys on the Dumpster team were minus, a good recipe for finishing last. This week’s club consisted of Dave Action Jackson, Mike Hammer Bessette, and Moby Dick Dragoon as they combined to be -10.5. Soupie, Bone, Wendel No Sweatt, and Bob Shorty Ruiter were in hot pursuit with a -10.
Crash and Burn: Final Crash and Burn winner, for most under points, was a guy who might need a name change. Steve Zero Rocheleau was -7, adding fuel to the name change from Zero to Minus. We’ll have to see what happens next season.
Closest to Pin: For all the people who think a half-inch don’t mean much: Moby Dick won the closest to pin with a 5’ 4 1/2” shot which was a half-inch closer than Gary Iron Man Deaette. $46 was the payout.
Invisible Man Trophy: The Invisible Man Trophy for the season is awarded to a guy who was, well, invisible. There were four contenders who weren’t on a winning team, didn’t get a skin, no closest to pin, no Dumpster Fire Awards, or even a 50-50 winner. Past winners were Paul Hack Hatch and Dan Hoofer Babcock. These guys rebounded and at least did something after winning. After careful consideration, the guy who showed up the most often without doing anything is WENDELL NO SWEATT!
No Sweatt got the goose egg this year. He commented, “I was in the Air Force, and we always wanted to fly under the radar to go unnoticed. I pretty much did that this year, always just making my 17 points.”
No Sweatt made only 12 this week and nearly finished on the Dumpster Fire Team, missing by a half point. Congrats on the trophy.
An FYI tidbit: who won the most skins this year? Well, Gary GG Gilbert won six, three of them on #18. Ho Joe Jutras also won six, and kind of a surprise Larry Harley Wilson won five.
There were six skins today, including an eagle by Bone on #2. Penny scored his fifth skin with one on #3, Iron Man on #9, Water Mark Conger #10, Tapper on #14, and Boom Boom on #15. Skins pay $8.
Easily the biggest news going into next year is that Winston goes to the red tees! Otherwise, we’d like to thank Lisa for her work getting the League going and all our fabulous members who make this a fun time. So for Bone, Winston, Penny, and all the rest of the guys, keep your head down, and see you all next year.
