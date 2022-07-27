There were three teams finishing within two points of the winners this week and two teams finishing within one point of the Dumpster winners. On the plus side, the team of Andy “The Bus” Jette, Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders, Gary “GG” Gilbert, and Gary “Ringo” Jacobs were all on the plus side as they posted a +14. Getting 28 points on their last three holes certainly helped the cause.
First tie of the season for most over points: Richard “Sunshine” Delorme cashed his second big check of the season, and Larry “The” Lyons grabbed his first as they were +7. Winners get $13.
Dumpster Fire: Unlike the 28 points amassed by the winning team in their last three holes, the Dumpster Fire Award winners got 12. Leading this team to the bottom was none other than Winston, Rick Marsh “Field,” Norm “AL” Larose, and a guy who had many excuses, Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau.
“I can’t play when I’m sad,” lamented Wonder. “Knowing there was no beer cart today made me sad. Plus, 'Hair' Hole Bessette sabotaged my putter when he duct taped my new putter grip on. I don’t think he read the instructions.”
Crash and Burn: The Crash and Burn trophy goes to a deserving Roland “BS” Daudelin. 'BS' finished his last four holes with three sevens and a four to put away the competition.
The Lyons won closest to pin with a 7’4” shot.
The “Ask Bone” segment: A guy who wants to become a League member asks a question; after reading the question, we may want to take a hard look at his application.
“Hey Bone, I was at the golf course the other day asking about removing golf grips. Talked to a feller who claimed he was a self-made genius, a guy named Stewey. If I’m going to grip it and rip it, I need good grips. Stewey said to soak the old grips in gasoline overnight and then use a torch to take them off. Well, sir, that’s what I did. Put the club in a vise and lit the torch. The explosion sent me over the wheelbarrow and burned all the hair off my face. My wife kept the fire at bay until the fire department got here. When the cops arrived, they thought I was operating a meth lab. I told them, no, just removing my golf grips. Is there another way to get these grips off? I should be out of the hospital in a couple of weeks.”
Bone replied: “Did you use regular or hi-test gas? Hi-test gives a more controlled burn. Personally, I use a chain saw. It cuts right through the grip and the tape in one swipe. Have to be careful with graphite shafts, but you sound like a careful guy.”
Speaking of Stewey, playing partner Ernie “The Hat” Flanders drilled a shot off a tee marker that ricocheted back at Stewey and almost decapitated him. Stewey was still shaking three holes later.
Skins: There were six skins this week, paying $9 each; some went to a familiar face and a new face. Paul “Hack” Hatch continued his onslaught of the League with skins on #5 and #12. Billy “Goat” Spears birdied #3, GG Gilbert on #8, and Warren “Haulin” Dahlin on #13. The new face is “Marvelous” Marcel Gervais on #17.
Fifty-three guys played this week; hope to see you all next Tuesday.
