Must be a full moon as guys we haven’t heard from in years turned out Tuesday in the biggest number in several years. Big numbers mean, well, big numbers.
As reported a couple of weeks ago, Bob “Bone” Mero was seen wearing a walking boot. It was thought at the time he would wear it until his lawsuit made it through the courts. Bone told us it was his prototype foot wedge that he was developing. So late last week, the boot came off, and Bone said because of the nature of his injury, he would start playing the forward tees. Can’t have an injured man playing the white tees. Presto! Bone shoots one over par and wins Thursday night league. Today, he's an amazing +13 and shoots 76. This led his team to a +20 and first place. Bone dragged “Ho” Joe Jutras, Andy “Yank” Bessette, and Roland “BS” Daudelin on his coattails for the victory.
Payout is $16. Penny was +10.5 to finish second in most over.
Dumpster Fire: Only two teams were minus this week. The Dumpster Fire Team, which was -9.5, included two guys who were in the money last week. Three-skin winner and closest-to-pin winner Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette lost the magic and was -4.5. Ken “The Coach” Stockwell was on the first-place team the prior two weeks. Not today, Coach. George “Corkscrew” Gates chipped in a -4.5, and Warren “Haulin’” Dahlin was -2.
Crash and Burn: Richard “Sunshine” Delorme made his debut and won the Crash and Burn with a -5. We were wondering who this guy was as he joined under an assumed name.
Closest to Pin: Jim “Fireball” Fitzgerald took home the closest to pin with a shot of 5’ 1”. The 50-50 returned and Jim “Shank” Hemingway won the $70.
The competitive spirit in these guys can’t be over stated. Take “Handy” Andy Laroche, for instance. After taking a double bogey on #17, he goes back steaming to put his clubs back on his cart. He goes to put them on Winston’s cart instead. When Winston pointed this out, Handy replied, “I get these green carts mixed up.” Winston’s cart is blue. When a guy loses color in his eyesight, you know the competitive spirit is real.
This week BS takes his second question and gives his expert advice. BS looks to rebound from his questionable advice last week to cut the valve stems off to get air out of golf cart tires. “Hey BS. I got these golf clubs for my wife. What do you think?”
BS replies, "Well, they’re not name brand, and I see you got a dozen x-out Top Flights to sweeten the deal. But I’ve met your wife. I think you got the better deal; the clubs are worth something, whereas your wife…”
Lisa wanted more information: “What happened to her clothes? What size does she wear? Did she buy designer or off the rack? Too many unanswered questions for me.”
Bone may get his job back next week.
Only three skins and they paid $18. “Byron” Nelson Murray #1, Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders #11, and “More or” Les Johnson #13.
Looking for another big turnout next week. Wynn
