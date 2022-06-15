Filling in for Winston this week is none other than The Captain!
“Well I am pleased to write the report on the League this week,” noted The Captain. “The last two guys who did the report, Bone and BS Daudelin, couldn’t write a message in a bottle.”
“First I’d like to address the people who organized the vote to get me out of the League. That would be “Brainless” Jette, “No Brain” Gilmond, and “Brain Dead” Stuart. I played with Brain Dead the following week, and you know what he did? Every time and I mean every time, I lined up my fourth putt, he would ask me what time it got dark. Don’t get me started with….”
That’s great Captain. I hear the ship's horn, time for you to ship out. Don’t hit your rubber ducky or get lost in the suds. Thanks again.
It may be too early to talk dynasty, but the guys think it would be a good idea to play on “Mr.” Ed McGarry’s team. Mr. Ed trotted into the winner’s circle for the second consecutive week dragging Billy “Goat” Spears, Dan “Recycled Teenager” Favereau, and Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates right along with him. These guys were +11; only the Recycled Teenager was minus.
Winning team: “Tom” Brody Jewett, a graduate of the junior league, surprised everyone by shooting a 79 with four birdies on his way to a +15.5. Tom Brody was +4.5 more than the winning team, but guys like teammate Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau threw water on that fire by being -4.5.
Dumpster Fire: Some new people cashed in on the Dumpster Fire Award this week. Jim “Bo” Williams, Greg “The Judge” Costes, Mike “Stewey” Stuart, and Micheal “Hockey” Smith were -10.5, winning by half a point. Everyone was minus, except Stewey, who held serve.
Crash and Burn: Dan “The Fish” Poissant, a member of the team finishing a half-point from the Dumpster, won the coveted Crash and Burn Trophy by being -6.5.
Closest to the pin: Gary “Baseball” Gadouas, with his 8’5” close shot. Baseball must have been in shock as he double boggied the next three holes, then tripled the next two holes.
Ron “The Canuck” Deschamps was the winner of the 50-50.
Ask Bone: In the “Ask Bone” segment, a League member, maybe not the brightest League member, asks, “Hey Bone. I just bought a used Yamaha golf cart. Stewey says to be sure to grease the muffler bearings, as they tend to seize up. How do I get to them?”
Bone replies, “The first thing you do is rotate the tires. Then some Armor All on the seat. Careful not to get any on the woop jammer. Under the seat, you’ll see a bunch of wires running into a box. Grab a sledge hammer and pound it about 10 times. That should do it.”
Six skins paying $8 this week. Gerry “The Tapper” #1, Gary “GG” Gilbert #3, Tom Brody #11 and #14, Russ “Tee” Holcomb #15, and “More or” Les Johnson #16.
Winston hopes to come off the DL next Wednesday, so our guest writer next week is none other than the Lovely Lisa, who gets the League going every Tuesday. Hope to see you all next week.
