The Wednesday edition of the Tuesday Men’s League had some big accomplishments and a train wreck.
Winners: Winning this week was Steve “Walleye” Pike, Bone, Phil “6 String” Lovelette and a guy who we see just a few times a year, “Marvelous” Marcel Gervais. 6 String was +8 to lead the team that had a score of +10.5. Walleye and Bone were plus, while Marvelous was minus.
Then there was a guy who would have won team honors by himself. Soupie and “Byron” Nelson Murray were minus and that slowed down the runaway train of “Ho” Joe Jutras. Ho Joe had four birdies, three of them paying skins, was +12.5, and shot a 76 as he won most over. Their team, also consisting of “Moby” Dick Dragoon who was +2.5, finished second with a +8.5. Winners get $12.
Dumpster Fire: A performance for the ages highlighted the Dumpster Fire and the Crash and Burn trophy. After completing his round, Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette confided to Winston that “This is the worst round of golf I’ve ever played.” Upon inspection of his score card, it’s probably the worst round of golf that anyone has ever played. Hair Hole made only half of his point base, 14 out of 28. He managed three double bogies and a triple on the four par 3’s. Larry “Harley” Wilson got caught up in the moment and was -5. Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates was +1.5, hoping never to see these guys again. Hair Hole’s -14 and the team’s -18 were the clear winners today.
Closest to Pin: Can there be a positive with a guy who shoots a 97? Why, yes they can. Paul “Cold One” Smith was 14’6” from the pin to win the closest to and pocketed $42.
Good day for Bone as he won the 50-50, won a skin, and was on the first place team.
There were seven skins today, including an eagle on #14 by Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau. Other guys cashing in were “Water” Mark Conger on #2, Gary “GG” Gilbert on #15, Bone #12, and Ho Joe on #6, #8, and #18. Winners get $6.
Again next week we play on Wednesday because of the holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.