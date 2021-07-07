The gloves were off for the winners in the League on Tuesday, and the pants were down for those guys in the Dumpster. Bob “The Builder” Young was top dog at +9 on his team as they were +17. Mike “Soupie” Supernault was +8 , Leighton “Deer” Hunter was +1, and Dan “The Fish” Poissant is like a groupie who just follows winning teams around as he was -1. The Builder also was most over points with his +9 performance.
Sometimes there are dumpster fires that burn the whole city down. Such was the case today as four guys managed to somehow be -23. Bill Dubie “Brother” was -13, and he got plenty of help from Chris “Blue” Gill at -6, Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders at -4.5, and a guy who wondered how he got on their team, Gary “Ringo” Jacobs, who was +.5. Dubie Brother also captured the coveted Crash and Burn Trophy for his performance.
Instead of hole of the week, we have start of the week. “Stormin’” Norman Sarthou started on #2 and only hit one ball from his fairway, and that sailed over the green. Stormin’ then chunked a couple and had a 25 footer lip out for an 8. Stormin’ claimed he likes to give all his clubs a chance to warm up. Well, he warmed some more up on #3, hitting into the woods, taking a drop, and hitting that one into the pond. After bumbling around for a 7, up next was #4 as he hit his drive into the pond again, this time from a different hole. Taking a 6, Stormin’ was headed in the right direction. He must have a brother that works at a golf ball factory. He did say he went for lessons once; the pro asked to see him hit a couple shots. After viewing those shots, the pro said that he couldn’t help him.
The Ball Hound comes up big! Bert “Eraser” Broe brought his grandson, Jake the Ball Hound, with him today to replenish his golf ball stash. Jake didn’t disappoint as he rounded up 73 balls. Amazingly, none were Stormin’ Normand's.
Closest to pin was Paul “Hack” Hatch. The Captain won the 50-50. He asked Reg, Eraser, and Flower Tower if they would like to pool their tickets and split the money. All said no because they don’t like him. Who’s laughing now?
Once in a while, the beverage cart gets mentioned, as was the case today. Dan “The Hoofer” Babcock was getting parched as the beverage cart came into view while his team teed off on #13. After purchasing refreshments, the cart pulled away, and The Hoofer placed a ball on the tee. The other guys said, “Hey, wait a minute, you've already teed off.” The Hoofer, confused, asked where his drive went and was told it was on top of the hill. Sounds like the beverage cart got there just in time.
In the “Ask Bone” segment this week, a question that many of us have asked, “Why can’t I hit a par 3?” Bone was right upfront with his answer.
“I had the same trouble, so I hired a sports psychologist. Those guys aren’t cheap; I used to have two cars, now I got one. After careful thought and consideration, the plan was to turn my day-old underwear inside out and get another day out of it. Saved on the washing machine but have to be careful not to put it on backwards. I found out the hard way. Hope this helps.”
