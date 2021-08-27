A quiet, kind of shifty guy who has come out of nowhere led his team to victory this week. Leighton “Deer” Hunter won for the third time and was +7, which tied him for most over with Bob “Flower” Tower. That’s two most over points in a row for Flower. Don’t think that it didn’t grab the League’s attention.
A couple guys turned in solid efforts to add to Deer Hunter’s total, Bob Roy “Rogers” and Brent “Smiley” Lussier were in the +3 range. Only Wendell “No” Sweatt was minus, but even his poor showing couldn’t keep this club out of the winner’s circle with a +12.5.
Dumpster Fire: In a day of big doings, none was bigger than the return of Mike “Stewey” Stuart, who played with his two students, Gary “Ringo” Jacobs and Bert “Eraser” Broe. Somehow Paul “Hack” Hatch ended up with this crowd. They didn’t disappoint as they won the Dumpster Fire Award for being most under points at -4. After seven holes, Stewey confided in Winston that they should call Cassella because they pretty much had the Dumpster wrapped up.
Crash and Burn: Bob “Bone” Mero tied Ringo for most under at -7 to share the Crash and Burn Trophy for most under.
Closest to pin: Fran “Wham Bam” Bertrand won closest to pin with a 14’ 8” shot that even he didn’t think would win as he went home. Then there’s the guy who has played in the League for five years and until this season, was probably mentioned twice. Probably for finishing last. He has three first-place finishes, won several skins, and now has won four of the 50-50 drawings. Lisa claims she doesn’t favor him in any way, but four out of 15 drawings? Dan “The Fish” Poissant collected another $80 and left people wondering, “How does he do it?”
The Ball Hound comes up big! One of the few bright spots on the Dumpster team was that Eraser’s grandson, Jake the Ball Hound, showed up and found a record 83 balls, some of which Stewey lost again.
When a guy has a finish like Chris “Blue” Gill did last week, it pays to keep your options open. He was seen negotiating with four members of the women’s league today, possibly about being able to join that league if things went south in the men’s league. He was +4.5 today, so he’s safe for now.
Out with the Captain? Eraser was in full campaign mode today as he was carrying a sign that said, “Vote the Captain Out.” It would be an Australian ballot sent to the member’s houses this fall. The Captain replied that the reason he is called Eraser is the fact that everything above his shoulders has been erased and replaced with mush. This could get ugly. There has to be big money behind this somewhere.
Ask Bone: a League member asks, “Does the p on the end of my club stand for putter? I don’t do very well with it. Please advise.” As usual, Bone stepped up to the plate. “I bought a new golf bag. It only has 14 places to put clubs, and I have that many hybrids. My thoughts are that I will bungee strap two bags together so I can carry all my clubs.”
