Strange might be the word for the Tuesday Men’s League this week. Hot would be a close second. Only four of the 13 teams finished on the plus side, and two of them tied for first. A birdie skin on #4, but no birdies on #14. Winston had eight pars, all of them on one putts.
Stormin’ Normand Sarthou drove three hours from Ontario just to play in the League for the first time and got a half-point on his last hole to pull his team into a tie for first. Two guys, who nobody has ever heard of, joined a team and played in the League. Strange day indeed.
Winners: Larry “Harley” Wilson and Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette set the standard for pitiful play last week when they posted a -18 finishing last. Playing together again today, they finished in a tie for first. Strange. They were joined by Stormin Normand and the star of the team, Gary “Iron Man” Deaette, as they posted a +5.5. All were plus a little bit, except Hair Hole, who was minus a half. Another team where the players were plus a little was “Ho” Joe Jutras, along with Johnson and Johnson. More or Les and his son DJ, were a combined +2.5, and Ho Joe was +3.
Most Over: The guy who was most over at +5.5 plays in the League like a yo-yo. Up one week, down the next. Andy “Yank” Bessette was up this week and won most over points. Winners get $8.
Big race to the bottom this week. One team fought off the contenders and posted a -18 1/2 to win the Dumpster Fire Award. Dan “Hoofer” Babcock led this trio with a -7. Close behind was Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau at -6. George “Corkscrew” Gates was -5.5 and looked a little green when talking to Winston on his last hole. Corkscrew says that they took blood from him a couple days prior. Not sure who “they” is, but they should have turned off the spigot a few minutes sooner. Good thing there weren’t four playing on the team.
Andy “Broomball” Dufault claimed the Crash and Burn Trophy with his -8.5 outing. He would have fit in nicely with Corkscrew’s group.
Closest to pin was another shocker. Jim “Shank” Hemingway was the last to play the closest to pin hole and won with a shot of 11’ 11” away. Shank claims he has never been on a par three before Tuesday. Pretty good timing. He is $45 richer.
Larry “Team Leader” Cummings hasn’t shown us much this year, just a Crash and Burn Trophy for a -11 performance a couple of weeks back. This week he won the 50-50 and claimed the $50 prize.
Ask Bone: Bone may have stumbled a bit on the question last week from a swimsuit model, but he is ready to redeem himself today. Here goes. “Hey, Bone. My son can’t seem to hit a golf ball. Top Flight. Nope. Bridgestone. Nope. Nike. Nope. Taylor Made. Nope. I’m running out of balls. What kind do you recommend?” Signed Frustrated.
Bone replied, “My experience in this matter runs deep. I would recommend “Tennis” for your son. Has a soft feel and compresses well. They come three in a can. Hope this helps.”
There were five skins this week paying $9. Ho Joe #2, “Solid” Rocque Calvo #3, More or Les #4, Dick “The Warden” Hislop #15, and Larry “The” Lyons #17. Back to Tuesday next week.
