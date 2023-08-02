We had some guys come out of the woodwork last week for their first league action of the season. This week couldn’t have a bigger name join us, as none other than “Slim” Tim Columb left the Florida sunshine to show us how golf is played in the Sunshine State. Slim pulled up stakes and moved south two years ago.
How did Slim do in his return? Slim’s team easily won the Dumpster Fire and Winston recorded his personal best today as he had never been on a team that was more than -20. A complete team effort, Slim was -5.5, Bone -3.5, and the star of the team, Mike “The Hammer” Bessette was -7.5 and seemed the favorite to win the Crash and Burn Trophy.
Crash and Burn technique: Gary “Gimp” Laplant explained to the Hammer on how to win the Crash and Burn. A good start is needed, as Gimp made a half point on his first seven holes. Then he put it on cruise control and finished -8.5 to win the trophy. A true professional.
The winners: Only one team finished on the positive side and their +3 was enough to win. Gary “GG” Gilbert was the main reason as he was the only guy on the plus side with a +6. GG had three birdies, there was only 14 in the entire league this week. Tagging along was “Handy” Andy Laroche -2, Chris “Blue” Gill at -1, and that guy again, “Ho” Joe Jutras who was zero. GG also won the most over. Winners get $15.
Closest to Pin: As pitiful as today’s play was, the closest to the pin was even worse. The closest shot was by Larry “Harley” Wilson with a shot of 34’ 11” away. We might have to get a longer tape measure. $50 was the payout.
50-50: The50-50 winner had Paul “Cold One” Smith pocketing the $70.
In the “Ask Bone” segment, Bone deals with a math question. “Hey Bone, I noticed that many of the people playing the red tees wear skirts, and that’s where you play from. How do I get to play those red tees?” Signed The Bus.
Bone replies, “Well, you have to understand the mathematics involved. Take the number of putters in your garage, multiplied by the number of golf hats that you own. Divide that by the number of umbrellas hooked to your bag. Add the par of the course. If it’s over 90, play the reds.”
There were seven skins this week paying $7 each. Penny again collected on #1, GG on #2, “Bed” Rocque Calvo #6, Yank Bessette #8, Gary “Iron Man” Deaette #10, Gary “Ringo” Jacobs #17, and Harley Wilson #18.
13 teams this week, hoping conditions dry up by next week. Wynn
