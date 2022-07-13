After two holes, the League suffered its first rain delay in history this week. What that did was separate the men from the boys, as the boys went home and the men stayed and finished all 18 holes. Some reshuffling of teams was necessary and a few more threesomes, but it all worked out.
The winner's circle: Craig “Mudder” Gilmond and Bob “The Builder” Young seem to be in the winner’s circle more than they should be, and they did it again this week. Along with Russ “Tee” Holcomb, they overcame Jim “Aflac” Shepherd, who had only heard about the winner’s circle. Aflac was -1.5, but the other guys were +12.5 to give them the victory. The +11 won by only a half point over two other teams.
Most over: The biggest story in the League this week has to be the guy who won most over. Since the Stone Age, Winston has never been “the guy.” That all changed Tuesday as 'Baseball' Gadouas, 'Hair Hole' Bessette, and 'Corkscrew' Gates were all +6. No match for Winston, who was +6.5. He had a 3-putt double bogey on the last hole to seal the win.
Dumpster Fire: On the other end, we have a guy who will be avoided like the plague. Paul “Hack” Hatch has turned a trend into a movement as he has finished in the Dumpster three weeks in a row. Unlucky teammates this week were Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates, Billy “Goat” Spears, and the guy whose wheels fell off the golf cart early, Gary “Ironman” Deaette. Their -9 was four points worse than the second to last team. Ironman also won the coveted Crash and Burn Trophy with a -5. No surprise there.
Closest to pin: The closest to pin winner is no stranger to winning money. “Ho” Joe Jutras won closest to pin with a 9’3” effort. 'Ho' Joe adds that to skins, 50-50 winnings, and we even think he collects empties. There was $48 in the pot. We’ll be keeping an eye on this guy.
50-50 winner was Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau: he’s another guy we seem to be writing too much about. Paul “Cold One” Smith won greens fees to Copley.
Ask Bone: In the “Ask Bone” segment, another member who for some reason confides in Stewey has come forth to ask, “Hey Bone. I want to practice my driving. At first, I just hit balls into the woods, but I lost all the balls. Sure, if you’re made of money, you can go to a driving range. Stewey suggested that I shoot at my house. You know, up close enough so I could hit it. So far, I’ve broken nine windows, two outside lights, and the doorbell button. The wife isn’t too happy. What should I do?”
Bone replies, “Do you really need the wife? You could practice on your neighbor’s house. Do it when they’re not home.”
Skins: Seven skins this week paying $7 each. Richard “Sunshine” Delorme on the tough #5, Brent “Smiley” Lussier #6, Russ Tee Holcomb #8, Dan “Hoofer” Babcock #11, Gerry “Tapper” Flanders #14, Ho Joe #15, and Gary “Baseball” Gadouas #18.
Hopefully, no sign of rain next week as the boys should rejoin the men. Hope to see you then.
