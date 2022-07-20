There were 58 guys hacking away in the League this week. Big news is that after three consecutive weeks, Paul “Hack” Hatch didn’t finish on the last place team. He finished on the first place team! Shut the front door! He also won a skin! Shut the back door! Then he won the 50-50! Hide the women and children! The yo-yo Hack rode the coat tails of “Mo” Joe Hewitt (+5.5) and Bob Roy “Rogers” (+8.5). Hack was +3 and Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau actually contributed with a + half. Their +16 was 7 better than the second place team.
Roy Rogers turned that +8.5 into most over to win that category. Winners get $17.
You heard it here first. The League is in negotiations with several area garbage companies for the right to sponsor the Dumpster Fire Award. Can’t say too much right now, but numbers could go into the double figures. Stay tuned.
Dumpster Fire: Speaking of the Dumpster, a couple teams challenged, coming in with -8, but that was no match for the -9.5 posted by George “Corkscrew” Gates, Ernie “The Hat” Flanders, Andy “Yank” Bessette, and “Byron” Nelson Murray. Yank, Corkscrew, and Byron were in the -3 range and The Hat was +.5.
Crash and Burn: One of the teams fighting for the Dumpster contained a guy who won the Crash and Burn Trophy for being most under. Craig “Mudder” Gilmond posted a -6, and later commented that “Golf is an excellent excuse to take up day drinking.”
Closest to Pin: 'The Hat' won $58 for a 4’2” closest to pin shot and 'Hack' pocketed $60 in the 50-50. Bob “Bone” Mero won greens fees to Newport. Bone’s friends list just doubled.
Ask Bone: In the “Ask Bone” segment, a League member asks, “Hey Bone. I was playing #14 and a squirrel ran over and picked up my ball and carried it up a tree. Stewey says I should cut the tree down and play the ball where it lies. Seems like a lot of work since I’m already lying 9 on a par 5. What would you suggest?”
Bone replies, “Was it a gray squirrel or a red squirrel? The tail of a gray squirrel looks good on your car’s antenna. Helps finding it in the parking lot. Color matters here.”
Skins: There were 6 skins paying $10, all on the back 9 this week. Hack on #11, Gary “Baseball” Gadouas on #12, Stevie Wonder on #13, “More or” Les Johnson on #14, Nelson “Bartender” Mayhue #15, and Andy “Broomball” Dufault on #18.
More or Les took a marketing job for the upcoming Lake Carmi Golf Tournament and is looking for one more team to fill the tournament on Friday the 29th of July. Maybe a team from the League could fill the spot. Contact him if you’re interested.
A few clouds today, but the boys who left during the rain delay last week, came back to brave the elements. Big turnout today, look forward to seeing you all next week.
