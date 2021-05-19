It’s the middle of May, and you know what that means: manure spreading? Well yeah, but more importantly, it’s the start of EFCC’s Tuesday Morning Men’s League!
The guys didn’t disappoint, as every team finished in the minus. The eventual winning team has to take a course on how to keep score. Originally, they thought they were -2.5, but they counted their two birdies for 3 points instead of the 4 points awarded for birdies since the beginning of time. Upon correction, they were -.5, edging out the second-place team who were -1.
The four guys who have to count on their fingers are Hair Hole Bessette, brother Andy Yank Bessette, Bob Flower Tower, and the guy who tried his best to sabotage the effort with his -8, Gary Ringo Jacobs. Hair Hole was most over points with +6.
The guys undone by score check were Bob Shorty Ruiter, Wayne Miller Time, Bob Bone Mero, and Hard Rock Benoit. On the plus side, their scoring was right.
Dumpster Fire Award: It looked to be a slam dunk for Winston, Larry The Lyons, Gilles The Man St. Amand, and Craig One-Shot Gilmond. These guys were pitiful from the start going six holes before getting their second par. Star of the team was One-Shot, who also won the coveted Crash and Burn Award by being -11.5. After posing for pictures in front of the dumpster, another team stepped up and said, “Hold my beer.”
Led by Dan 'The Fish' Poissant, who challenged One-Shot with his -11, along with Paul Cold One Smith, Moro Les Johnson, and who else but the Captain, combined to be -20.5, winning by a single point.
Closest to the pin: Bert 'Eraser' Broe. When asked who handled the tape measure, Eraser just shrugged.
Shot of the day: 'The Man' St. Amand. While teeing off on #14, 'The Man' swung under his ball and drove the tee down the fairway. The ball went up a little, then settled back in the spot where the tee was. He was given the choice of playing the tee or the ball.
Since the ball had a better lie, he went with the ball. So, 'The Man' hit the ball this time without a tee, and he hit his best drive of the day. After getting to the green, 'The Man' drained a 30 footer for bogey. His teammates discussed hiding the rest of his tees for the remainder of the round.
