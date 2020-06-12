ENOSBURG — There was a bit of a mix up in the League last week. Mike “Stewey” Stuart was rewarded for his birdie on #3. He immediately pocketed his winnings. Now we know why. Stewey didn’t birdie #3; it was George “Corkscrew” Gates who did.
So today, the situation was going to be rectified except Stewey didn’t show up. Did he run off to Mexico with the ill-gotten gains? Stay tuned on this one.
In a worst-to-first story, Mike “Hammer” Bessette rebounded from his disastrous showing last week; he lead his team from the Dumpster Fire Award to being on the first place team this time around.
Joining Hammer was Larry “Harley” Wilson, Phil “Clapton” Lovelette, and Bob “The Mover” Young. All the guys were on the plus side in posting their +13.5.
Bob “Flower” Tower was almost the most over thanks in part to the two birdies that made him +6. But Craig “One Shot” Gilmond actually won most over with +6.5.
This week’s Dumpster-Fire Award goes to a team with only three guys. Corkscrew was supposed to be with them but faked an injury when he saw who he was playing with. That and it looked like his arm got caught in a wringer.
Bob “Shorty “ Ruiter, Richard “Red Cart” Dragoon, and the anchor “Bert “Pole Dancer” Broe were a combined -18. Pole Dancer also won the coveted Crash and Burn Award for missing his points by 8.5. Their scorecard was checked to see if they played all of the holes, and they did.
New feature this week: Hole of the Day. This one actually happened last week. Gary “Gimpy” Laplant, while in Winston’s group, teed up his lucky ball on #11 and promptly hit it into the ravine where it took a huge bounce.
Gimpy went to the drop area and proceeded to hit a second lucky ball into the same ravine. Not one to quit, Gimpy looked around and found that his first ball had bounced out next to the drop area.
Not believing his good fortune, Gimpy celebrated by hitting the ball into the ravine again, this time not coming out. Out came a third lucky ball that Gimpy finally got to the green, and he took an eight.
Today, again in Winston’s group, Gimpy hit his first one on #11 off the pump house roof. He recovered and took a 5, giving him a half-point.
Six skins this week, and one of them is a shocker. Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders #2 and #11, “Slim” Tim Columb on the tough #5, Les “The Pedestrian” Johnson #10, Dick “The Warden” Hislop on #15, and the three-year drought is over for Winston as he collected on #17.
Andy “Yank” Bessette won the random draw.