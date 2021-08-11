WARNING: This article may not have all the hard-hitting investigative journalism you’re accustomed to because Winston was under the weather and didn’t play today.
From worst to first? A guy who turned his life around from going from the last place team a week ago to a first-place finish this week is the highlight. Must be a really slow week. Rocky “Road” Calvo used his +4.5 performance, along with Dan “Hoofer” Babcock, Wendell “No” Sweatt, and the star of the team, Gary “Ringo” Jacobs (+8) to post +16.
Most-over came from a guy we haven’t seen in a couple of years. Ron “MIA” Sears posted a +9.5 to edge out Ringo. Winners get $13.
Speaking of yo-yos, Warren “Haulin’” Dahlin has been either way up or way down on his points the last four weeks. Yo-yo was on the downside this week with a -11.5, which not only won the Crash and Burn Trophy but also led his team to the Dumpster Fire. Larry “The” Lyons did his part by being -7, but the other two guys were plus. New Club Champion Terry “Old Smoothie” Edwards was +4 and a guy we don’t hear much about but who has slowly turned his game around, Jim “Aflac” Shepherd was +5.
Closest to pin: A new name on the closest to pin this week, “Mr.” Ed McGarry claimed the prize with a distance of 8’ 9”. Paul “Hack” Hatch got his name mentioned again this week as he won the 50-50.
A coup? As reported to Winston by Roland “Butterscotch” Daudelin, there has been a concerted effort to vote The Captain out of the League. This was started several weeks ago by Bert “Eraser” Broe when Captain won the 50-50 and didn’t buy a round. The movement has gained some strength, and as of today, Butterscotch is voting to kick him out after playing with him. Fireworks are sure to follow.
