Is the 2022 slump finally over for the League? Maybe, as 13 out of 14 teams made their points. Plenty of Birdies and an eagle.
The winning team had a guy who we thought was hibernating for the first six weeks. He finally woke up with a +9; that would be none other than Bob “Shorty” Ruiter. Hanging with Shorty was a respectable +5.5 showing by Roland “BS” Daudelin, a +3 from Dan “Recycled Teenager” Favereau, and a +1.5 from Mike “The Hammer” Bessette. The +19 is the highest this year.
Most over: Most over went to a guy who is leaving us after next week: Ron “The Canuck” Deschamps is moving back to Canuckland, but not before shooting the best round of his life--a 74 with four birdies. The Canuck was +14.5, and he hopes to see everyone at his moving sale this weekend. Head out of Richford toward Jay on route 105; you can’t miss it.
Dumpster Fire: At first, there looked to be a tie for the Dumpster Fire Award. However, upon further review, one of the teams wasn’t +0 but was actually -2—something to do with math. Terry “Champ” Edwards, Craig “Mudder” Gilmond and “Moby” Dick Dragoon were -14. The other team member was Paul “Hack” Hatch, who must have been thinking, “Why Me?” As he was +12, including an eagle on #18.
Crash and Burn: Moby Dick was -8 to win the Crash and Burn Trophy for most under.
50-50: The 50-50 winner of $52 was “Ho” Joe Jutras, and Chris “Blue” Gill won the greens fees to West Bolton.
Ask Bone: In the “Ask Bone” segment, a beginning golfer asks, “Hey Bone, I want my ball to roll smoothly on the green. Stewey says to put the ball in my mouth and get all the dirt and debris off it. So far, I’ve got diarrhea, cramps, tract infection, and a touch of hoof and mouth disease. Do you think it’s worth it?”
Bone replies, “It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there. Sometimes you get the bear; sometimes, he gets you. Don’t let a few setbacks keep you from your goals.”
Skins: There were six skins paying $9 this week. Warren “Haulin” Dahlin #6, Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau #8, Hack #13 and eagle #18, and The Canuck on #15 and #17.
There were 14 teams this week, hope to see you all next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.