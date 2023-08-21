After a week off due to weather, the question was, “Will some guys forget how to play?” The answer is, “Yeah, quite a few of them.” We had 13 full teams today, and only four finished on the plus side.
In a shocker, Winston’s team finished first! While he was +1.5, Luke “Bruzzer” Bruzzi was +3.5, and the star of the day was Dan “Hoofer” Babcock who rode four birdies on the back nine to finish +9.5. “Moby” Dick Dragoon was -1, but at least he tried. Hoofer also won most over with the +9.5 effort. Soupie picked the wrong day to be +8.5 as he finished second. Winners get $15.
Dumpster Fire: With nine teams finishing in the minus, the fact that -8 won the Dumpster Fire Award is kind of surprising. Many teams challenged, but in the end Leighton “Deer” Hunter and his -4.5 led Paul “Cold One” Smith, Chris “Blue” Gill, and “Byron” Nelson Murray to the title. They had 6.5 points on their last hole, but they were down too deep to make a difference.
Crash and Burn: Kenny “The Coach” Stockwell and Gary “Iron Man” Deaette shared the Crash and Burn Trophy by being -5. There were 4 other guys at -4.5.
A couple of odd things this week. Penny didn’t have any pars on his way to making 27 points, but he had four birdies. Go big or go home. The other may be a record for the League, as Ernie “The Hat” Flanders, Mike “The Hammer” Bessette, Jim “Shank” Hemingway, and “Mean” Jean St. Cyr were playing #17. After losing a total of eight balls, the guys decided to move on to the next hole. They never got a single ball to the green. No words.
Closest to the pin was Larry “Team Leader” Cummings. Team Leader doesn’t win often, but he takes the big money when he does. $51 today for the 6’ 9” shot. The Hat didn’t shine on the course, but he did win the 50-50 and the $65 that went with it.
Ask Bone: In the ask Bone segment, a beginning golfer asks, “Hey Bone. Just starting my golfing experience and wanted to know what I should have in my golf bag. Thanks.”
Bone replied, “Well, to have the complete experience you should have the things I carry. A crossword puzzle book, baloney sandwich, a map of Montana, knitting needles, magnifying glass, tail light for a ‘57 Chevy, and lip stick. That way you’re ready for anything.”
Great day to win a skin as there were only three of them. Paul “Hack” Hatch won two of them, #1 and #10, while Penny won on #16. They pay $17 each.
Season is winding down. Hoping for decent weather the rest of the way. See you all next week. Wynn
