There were 10 sugar daddies that canceled today because they were afraid they would melt. That left 33 men to play in the heavy dew.
Big day for “Check” Mark Garrand, as he was the high man on the team that was +19. Norm “Al” Larose(+7), Jim “Shank” Hemingway (+2), and Gerry “The Tapper” Flanders (+1.5) rounded out the team. Check Mark’s +8.5 also earned him the most over points.
Dumpster Fire: As usual, the race to the bottom was close. Winston’s club, consisting of “Hard” Rock Benoit, Paul “Cold One” Smith, and Soupie, looked to have the Dumpster Fire wrapped up with a -2.5 performance. In step, Dan “The Hoofer” Babcock's team finished -3. Hoofer was -3, with Warren “Haulin” Dahlin at -1.5, and Hugh “Vegetable Man” Gates at +1.5. Vegetable Man went from the penthouse last week to the outhouse this week.
Crash and Burn: “Byron” Nelson Murray can park by the port-o-let next week as his -4.5 showing landed him the Crash and Burn Trophy. Andy “The Bus” Jette challenged with a -4.
Closest to Pin: Jim “Bo” Williams won closest to pin with a 6’3’’ effort. Brent “Smiley” Lussier won the 50-50.
Ask Bone: A tough question for Bone this week, especially with Stewey being AWOL. It comes from a guy who claims he is the fourth cousin to Dick “Bloodsucker” Blouin, himself being AWOL all year. Bloodsucker has let Winston know that he and a couple of friends intend to play in a couple of weeks. We are on pins and needles.
“Hey Bone. I would like to join the League. It has been a dream of mine to play on the same team as you. I haven’t broke 160 yet. I usually lose between 14-20 balls per round, and it takes me just over seven hours to play. What steps do I need to take to play on your team?”
Bone replied: “The first thing to do is get a petition signed by 100 members of the League. We currently have 65, so that might take a while. Then it has to be signed by our special notary, Slim Tim Columb, who I think is in Florida. Our judge, who spends most of his time in Beirut, has to approve it. If approved, you have to get vaccinated against the Enosburg Gulley Lizard. It’s a four shot sequence, each shot six months apart. We can wave the six-month waiting period. Look forward to seeing you in five years.”
There were four skins this week, paying $8 each. George “Corkscrew” Gates claimed two of them, #8 and #9. The others were Dick “The Warden” Hislop on #5 and Stevie “Wonder” Rocheleau on #15.
Looking for a cloudless sky next week. See you all then.
