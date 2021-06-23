ENOSBURG — Complete team effort for the winning team this week. Andy, “The Bus” Jette, reversed his season-long downward tumble as he was a +10, thanks to a 35 on the front where he got all his needed points. Back 9 was gravy. “Scuba” Steve Leblanc finally delivered with a +4.5, Brent “Smiley” Lussier was +3.5, and even Gary “Ringo” Jacobs was a +2.5 giving the team a +21. Warren “Haulin’” Dahlin continued to impress as he was +11.5, and he won most over points.
The Dumpster Fire: This was also a total team effort, as everyone failed to make their points. Harold “Hair Hole” Bessette started off with a triple and finished with a -3.5. Bert “Eraser” Broe and Gary “GG” Gilbert couldn’t stop the bleeding as they were both -3. “Stormin" Normand Sarthou was the best of this sorry team as he was -1.5.
The 'Captain' turned in the most pitiful performance on the day to win the coveted Crash and Burn Trophy for most under points with a -4.5. Reg was in the building, and the Captain has always tried to impress Reg; perhaps the pressure got to him.
Challenging The Captain was Dennis “Lay Up” Laroche, who now holds the League record for most double bogeys in a round, which is 10. Lay Up was -4.
A heartfelt sendoff: The League gave “Slim” Tim Columb a heartfelt send-off as Slim is pulling up roots and headed to Florida. Slim has played with the same three guys on Sunday for at least the last ten years. The Bus presented Slim with a score adjustment package, including erasers and a bead counting strip, which doubles as a Rosary. Winston gave Slim a hockey puck that read, “Slim’s Ball Marker.” Then it was Bob “Bone” Mero who gave Slim the ultimate present, one that he is suspected of using often here, a wedge attached to a shoe, the ultimate “foot wedge.”
Slim was overcome with emotion, in between eating his Philly cheesesteak and drinking his Bud Light.
Hole of the week: This goes back a couple of weeks with Slim playing on Sunday morning. Slim hit one into #14 off the #13 tee. Most people would have chipped back to the thirteenth hole; a pro would go down #14 then go over the trees to the green on #13. Slim went the pro approach and proceeded to hit it out of bounds on the lower side of 14. Not deterred, Slim located his ball and decided to chip it back to the fairway. He had to straddle a large rock, and while stretching his legs on either side, fell backwards into a tree which broke his fall. Getting situated again, Slim hit the ball and also a rock that was under it. His shot was supposed to go over the trees but instead went low into the trees. Chipping out, he then pitched over the green, chipped back on, and sunk a long putt for an 8. Slim, you’re not that good.
Ask Bone: I can’t seem to get over the ravine on #10. I usually hit five balls into it before moving on. Is that allowed?
Bone pondered the question, then asked, “Exactly where are you hitting them? I blame situations like this on the Dawn soap that they put in the ball washers. Makes them to slippery. Hit dirty ones.”
